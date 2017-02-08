Black-Out: Ram Debuts 2017 Heavy Duty Night Edition Pickups in Chicago

If the smaller Ram 1500 Night Edition isn’t enough, maybe the heavy duty models are more your thing. The Ram 2500 and 3500 now come in the stealthy Heavy Duty Night Edition, boasting a straight-from-the-factory customized black-out look that includes a black grille surround, badges and wheels.

Some pickup enthusiasts go for the flashy look with monster rims and way too many add-ons (nothing wrong with that). The 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night Editions lean more towards the clean yet mean side with a monochromatic exterior with black powertrain-specific badging. Rolling on 20-inch black aluminum wheels paired to available black rectangular running boards, this Night Edition is a bit more underrated. In part, to the flat black aesthetics like the flat black Ram 2500 or 3500 Heavy Duty door badge, flat black 4×4 tailgate badge, and flat black powertrain door badging.

Inside, these editions find standard high-back heated cloth bucket seats, or opt for the upgraded 10-way adjustable leather-faced heated and ventilated front bucket seats; LED lights throughout; and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Night Edition is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 SLT (single rear wheel models only) in Crew Cab configurations, 4×2 or 4×4, and any available powertrain combination (5.7-litre HEMI V8, 6.4-litre HEMI V8 or 6.7-litre Cummins I-6).

Pricing starts at $53,690 CDN and production begins this month February 2017.

