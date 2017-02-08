 Black-Out: Ram Debuts 2017 Heavy Duty Night Edition Pickups in Chicago

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2017 Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition
TractionLife Home Page / Adventure / Adventure Vehicles / Off-Road Vehicles / Black-Out: Ram Introduces 2017 Heavy Duty Night Edition 2500 and 3500 Pickups

Black-Out: Ram Introduces 2017 Heavy Duty Night Edition 2500 and 3500 Pickups

by Off-Road Vehicles, Special Edition

If the smaller Ram 1500 Night Edition isn’t enough, maybe the heavy duty models are more your thing. The Ram 2500 and 3500 now come in the stealthy Heavy Duty Night Edition, boasting a straight-from-the-factory customized black-out look that includes a black grille surround, badges and wheels.

Some pickup enthusiasts go for the flashy look with monster rims and way too many add-ons (nothing wrong with that). The 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night Editions lean more towards the clean yet mean side with a monochromatic exterior with black powertrain-specific badging. Rolling on 20-inch black aluminum wheels paired to available black rectangular running boards, this Night Edition is a bit more underrated. In part, to the flat black aesthetics like the flat black Ram 2500 or 3500 Heavy Duty door badge, flat black 4×4 tailgate badge, and flat black powertrain door badging.

Also check out: Limited Edition 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand Arrives in December

Inside, these editions find standard high-back heated cloth bucket seats, or opt for the upgraded 10-way adjustable leather-faced heated and ventilated front bucket seats; LED lights throughout; and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Night Edition is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 SLT (single rear wheel models only) in Crew Cab configurations, 4×2 or 4×4, and any available powertrain combination (5.7-litre HEMI V8, 6.4-litre HEMI V8 or 6.7-litre Cummins I-6).

Pricing starts at $53,690 CDN and production begins this month February 2017.

Learn more – Ram Trucks

2017 Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition
2017 Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty Night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

Off-Road Vehicles

Beefed Up: New 2017 Jeep Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition

Ramping up its off-road game, Jeep introduces a new, more capable Wrangler based on the popular Rubicon, dubbed the Rubicon… Read More »

Auto News, Special Edition

Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 adds Coupe to the Roadster Offering Turning 50 years old is a big… Read More »
Hellwig Nissan Titan XD

Adventure Vehicles, Camper & Trailer, Off-Road Vehicles

The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

The zombie apocalypse theory isn’t real. You know what is real? Week-long camping expeditions into unknown terrain, and the Hellwig… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Adventure Vehicles, Concept Cars, Off-Road Vehicles

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »

Adventure Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles, Overland Vehicles

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels The Land Cruiser has been trekking… Read More »
Ferrari J50 front

Special Edition

Return of the Targa Body: Ferrari J50 World Premiere In Tokyo

The Land of the Rising Sun knows how to celebrate. To mark the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the… Read More »
2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition

Special Edition

2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

As the outgoing Scion FRS sibling transitions into the Toyota guise, Subaru’s popular BRZ nameplate is still going strong; today,… Read More »
Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI

Adventure Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles, Overland Vehicles

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

181-hp Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI built on G-Class Platform Partnering with their Australian team, Mercedes-Benz is offering a modified version of their… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us