'The Race of Gentleman' Summer Exhibit at Harley-Davidson Museum

harley davidson the race of gentleman exhibit
‘The Race of Gentleman’ Special Summer Exhibit at Harley-Davidson Museum

The Harley-Davidson museum will be hosting a special exhibit this summer, “The Race of Gentlemen,” which showcases the craftsmen and women who build and restore vintage American hot rods and motorcycles, then race them down the sandy beaches of the Jersey Shore.

The Race of Gentlemen exhibit will be located in The Garage, a 10,000-square-foot special event space on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus in Milwaukee, and runs from June 16 through Labor Day (September 4). More than a dozen motorcycles and vehicles will be on display, including a 1947 Harley-Davidson UL owned and raced by Tom Rowe, a former flat tracker; 1946 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead owned and raced by Jeff “Hollywood” Baer; and a 1923 Ford T Roadster owned by Ray Evernham, former NASCAR crew chief for Jeff Gordon. [via]

