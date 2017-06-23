Project Honey Badger Defender: 0-60 in Under 6-seconds

A 430-hp Land Rover Defender 90 that’ll do 0-60 in under 6-seconds? Yes.

Another one by the team at Orlando-based East Coast Defender. Few weeks ago, we featured the insane, Corvette-powered Project Viper Defender 130. And now, this: a 430-hp Defender dubbed Project Honey Badger that cost a cool $159,000 US to build. The owner of this beast is on a roll; first, with Project Sandstorm. And now, with Project Honey Badger by the same group at ECD.

Performance and Handling

Rolling on 18-inch Sawtooth wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All Terrain KO2 tires, this machine makes 430-hp via 6.2L Chevrolet LS3 V8 engine. In turn, will hit 0-60 in under 6-seconds due to a new transmission option for those selecting the LS3 drivetrain by using the T56 6-speed manual transmission. The result? A Defender 90 unlike anything we’ve seen in awhile.

Aside from the menacing blacked-out, clean look with full LED lighting and a Porsche Dunkelolive Metallic paint scheme, this Defender will handle its own in the wild: the transfer case is upgraded with a limited slip differential and finds a Borla exhaust in the back. A Ron Davis radiator and stainless brake and fuel lines round things off.

The cabin

Inside, Project Honey Badger finds a full roll cage, classic instruments Moal Bomber gauges, ivory leather Corbeau seats with black accent stitching, a Quark steering wheel by MOMO, and an infotainment setup by Kenwood with a backup camera, wi-fi, and a speakers/sub by JBL.

Learn more – East Coast Defender

Gallery: