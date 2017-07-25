 Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2
TractionLife Home Page / Porsche / Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

by Porsche, Style

Another Porsche Design X Huawei smartwatch collaboration with the Huawei Watch 2

Huawei and the Porsche Design studio already have a bit of history together. Last year, the two launched a special edition of the Huawei Mate 9 which was priced well over its regular counterpart. The two companies are back together again, this time unveiling the Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch.

The new luxury smartwatch is based on the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, which was unveiled at MWC this year. Nothing has really been changed on the inside of the smartwatch, which means this timepiece will unfortunately not feature a SIM card slot or GPS.

On the other hand, the exterior of the Huawei Watch 2 Classic has received a serious makeover courtesy of the Porsche Design team. The ceramic bezel has been modified to resemble a speedometer, the stainless steel body of the watch is now clad in all black, and red accents have been added to the two buttons on the side.

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 front face

The new look of the timepiece is complemented by a black leather-rubber hybrid strap with red accent stitches. Porsche Design is throwing in a custom watch face to sweeten the deal, too.

The Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch is up for sale in Europe and the UK right now, for the hefty price tag of €795 or around $925 US. The regular Classic version of the watch currently retails for about €500 in Europe, which makes for about 60% difference in prices between the two. Just to put it in perspective, the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design retailed for €1395, which is almost 95% more than the €699 price tag of the regular Mate 9.

With Huawei already producing luxury versions of two of its flagship products, we can’t help but to wonder whether the Huawei P10 will get the same treatment any time soon. [via]

Learn more – Porsche Design Huawei Smart Watch

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Singer Track1 Chronograph

Style

The $41,000 Singer Track1 Chronograph

Porsches to Watches -- Singer Vehicle Design releases the Track1 Chronograph The Singer Track1 Chronograph is the first foray into the world… Read More »
Porsche 911 GT-3 Bluetooth Speaker

Home Life, Porsche

Sweet Sounds: The Porsche 911 GT-3 Bluetooth Speaker for the Man Cave

This original exhaust-pipe from the 911 GT3 belongs in your room - and it plays music. If Porsche weren’t killing… Read More »
Vans Moto Leather Classics hi top sk8

Style

Vans Moto Leather Classics: From Jackets to Kicks

Inspired by elements taken from moto jackets, Vans drops the new Moto Leather Classics as part of their Vans Classics… Read More »
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS front rolling copy

Porsche, Porsche News

Street-Legal 911 Most Powerful From Porsche: The 2018 GT2 RS

Global unveil of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS today at UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed Remember the birth of… Read More »
ortlieb-duffle-rg

Style

The Waterproof Ortlieb Duffle RG: From Bag to Backpack

A new duffle for weekend getaways and expedition-level use Sturdy, rugged and easy to transport, the Ortlieb Duffle is an ideal bag… Read More »
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Review 9

Porsche, Porsche 911 Reviews, Porsche Reviews

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Review

The Evolution Continues - Is Porsche's latest 911 platform the best one yet? We review the 420-hp 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera… Read More »
Whipping Post Explorer Jacket

Style

The Whipping Post Explorer Jacket: For Any Weather

Few jackets can claim the same DNA and craftsmanship as the standout leather goods made by Whipping Post. In fact,… Read More »

Style

3 New Jackets Right Now To Hit The Road With Style

North Sails Eric Jacket For a company with an original focus on making nautical gear — specifically sails — North… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us