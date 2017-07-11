 Sweet Sounds: The Porsche 911 GT-3 Bluetooth Speaker

Porsche 911 GT-3 Bluetooth Speaker
Sweet Sounds: The Porsche 911 GT-3 Bluetooth Speaker for the Man Cave

by Home Life, Porsche

This original exhaust-pipe from the 911 GT3 belongs in your room – and it plays music.

If Porsche weren’t killing it enough recently, by adding its new 2018 911 GT RS, to its OCP (Online Configuration Program), they’ve just released the 911 speaker as well. Fashioned from an original Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust pipe, the speaker has Bluetooth 4.0 and a dual-speaker setup for a quality of sound that does not disappoint. With 24 hours of battery life, aluminium housing, and a slick stylish look the 911 speaker has durability as well as elite performance and design. [via]

Also check out: The 911 Soundbar brings the Porsche GT3 to your room

Porsche 911 GT-3 Bluetooth Speaker headon

