 Polish Designers Build Crazy Mountain Rescue Vehicle: The Surgo

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

TractionLife Home Page / Adventure Vehicles / Overland / Polish Designers Build Crazy Mountain Rescue Vehicle: The Surgo

Polish Designers Build Crazy Mountain Rescue Vehicle: The Surgo

by Overland

Watches to Vehicles, design team 2sympleks builds the ultimate rescue machine

When you backpack, hike, mountaineer, here’s a nice piece of advice: Adventure only as far as search and rescue can travel. Soon, thanks to a Polish design company, search and rescue will be able to travel much farther. Based out of Warsaw, the 2sympleks design team takes on everything from watches to helicopters. Now they’re working with GOPR, the Mountain Volunteer Search and Rescue in Poland, to make a search and rescue transport that gobbles up steep, rocky and snowy terrain.

Also check out: The Nissan Navara Enguard Concept: Taking rescue trucks to another level

With 4-wheel drive and 4-wheel steering, the Surgo Mountain Rescue Vehicle has seating for 8. And the back 6 seats fold and reconfigure to accommodate 2 rescue workers and 2 stretchers. The back entry looks like the loading ramp of a transport aircraft and the interior looks part military jeep/part space shuttle. Still in the prototype stage we look forward to the day when the Surgo can go anywhere, so we can too. (via)

Learn more – Surgo Mountain Rescue Vehicle

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition

Bentley, Bentley News, Overland

Bentley Continental GT Rally Edition: A Dakar Inspired Off-Roader

A one-off Dakar Inspired Bentley off-roader on the auction block From the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the Gumball… Read More »
Mercedes-AMG G 63 und Mercedes-AMG G 65: Exclusive Edition

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Overland

2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG G 65 Exclusive Editions Revealed

Fans of the G Wagon looking for something even more off-the-beaten-path now have the option of the Mercedes-AMG G 63… Read More »
bollinger-b1

Overland

The Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck: All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, All Awesome

New York-based Bollinger Motors finally unveil their B1 sport utility truck With all the hype around electric vehicles and sustainability… Read More »
Project Blackout East Coast Defender front

Land Rover Defender, Overland

Project Blackout: A 326-hp Daily Driver Defender 90

When a 430-hp 6.2L V8-fed beast is too much, a 'less' powerful 326-hp engine will do. Project Blackout is the… Read More »
Project Honey Badger Defender 90 ECD front

Land Rover Defender, Overland

Project Honey Badger Defender: 0-60 in Under 6-seconds

A 430-hp Land Rover Defender 90 that'll do 0-60 in under 6-seconds? Yes. Another one by the team at Orlando-based… Read More »
Project Viper Defender 130

Land Rover Defender, Land Rover News, Overland

Project Viper Defender 130: The $285,000 Corvette-Powered Off-Road Beast

Rolling on huge 20-inch custom wheels and powered by a 430-hp Corvette engine, the Project Viper Defender 130 is what… Read More »
Nissan TITAN XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp

Nissan, Nissan News, Overland

Off the Grid: 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Project Basecamp

The ultimate Nissan Titan XD for self-contained, self-sustaining backcountry exploration Designed for those ambitious, self-sustaining backcountry types, the 2017 Nissan… Read More »
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

Mercedes-Benz, Off-Road Vehicles, Overland

Luxury Off-Roader: The 630-hp Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

Limited to 99 units and taking the G-Wagon to the next level, the 630-hp V12-powered Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV is here… Read More »

join our newsletter