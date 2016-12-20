Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels

The Land Cruiser has been trekking the globe for well over 60 years. And Patriot Campers is taking Toyota’s longest running series to a new level with the highly-customizable LC79 Super Tourer. We’ve seen plenty of modified, aftermarket off-road Toyotas but this one is definitely up there. Starting at $124,990 the LC79 Super Tourer is based on the brand new GXL Toyota Landcruiser dual cab platform with a 300mm chassis extension.

Also Checkout: Gear: RC Toyota Land Cruiser 40 Replica Rock Climber

The list of features is long but some notables include ROH wheels with Mickey Thompson tires, an EFS suspension upgrade to 3800kg, front and rear winches for series pull, an undertray water tank and electric pump, Patriot super tourer body, TJM bar work, and clear view mirrors, to name a few. Powered by a V8 turbo diesel, each LC79 is highly-customizable — whether you’re a hardcore 4-wheel driving nut, a family man camper, or just want to look the part.

$124,990 US. Learn more – Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer