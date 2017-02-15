 Tops Off: The Pagani Huayra Roadster Sheds Weight and a Roof
Horacio Pagani claims the Pagani Huayra Roadster is the most complicated project the carbon fiber supercar manufacturer has ever untaken. That’s certainly likely considering this Roadster is not only roughly 200 pounds lighter than the Coupe it’s loosely based on but also far stiffer thanks to the utilization of Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 composite materials in its chassis, and all this despite its removable carbon and glass roof.

A custom 764 horsepower Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V12 and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox get enough power to the wheels that, when coupled with the car’s stellar handling, achieves lateral forces of 1.8G (read: the highest of any street legal car). Sadly, all 100 production units are already spoken for, so save your cash for the next one. [via]

Learn more – Pagani – $2,400,000 US

