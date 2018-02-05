The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol: From the Suburbs to the Slopes

Most of us know Nissan’s flagship SUV as a full-size suburban family hauler. We had no idea the Armada doubled as an expedition vehicle around the world — dubbed the Nissan Patrol — replacing snow bunnies with stranded skiers on the slopes.

To celebrate winter, Nissan ramped up their 7-passenger sport ute with the new Nissan Armada Snow Patrol, making a world debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. Rolling on beefy 20-inch satin black wheels wrapped in Pro Comp MT2 maximum traction extreme off-road rubber, and sitting on a three-inch suspension lift kit, this one-off Armada is no-doubt built to handle the white stuff.

Powered by a 5.6L V8 making 390-hp, the Snow Patrol looks the part with a massive front bumper, light bar, roof rack, and a 12,000-pound capacity winch to handle serious business.

As Nissan’s VP of Commercial Vehicles and Trucks puts it, “The Armada Snow Patrol project was completed using readily available aftermarket parts – thanks especially to Pro Comp and Katzkin – showing owners how easy it is to take their family adventures to the next level even in some of winter’s most severe conditions.”

He adds, ”We think this vehicle is going to attract a lot of attention among visitors to the Chicago Auto Show.”

The public can check out the Nissan Armada Snow Patrol from Feb. 10-19 during the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.