 Jeep Introduces the Next-Generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Next-Generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler red sideview
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Jeep News / Jeep Introduces the Next-Generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Introduces the Next-Generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler

by Jeep, Jeep News

Retaining most of the iconic Jeep Wrangler design, the 2018 version gets more open-air options, new engines, and loads of technology.

The venerable Wrangler with its 75 years of heritage is still going strong, sticking to its roots for an all-new version for 2018.

We don’t have much info from Jeep but expect more photos, pricing info, and hopefully a release date when the American automaker officially takes the wraps of the SUV end of November at the LA Auto Show.

But from what we can see here, the design stays true to the original with more open-air options in this new version for those who don’t care about doors or roofs. The new Wrangler retains those unmistakable round headlamps paired to squared rear taillights, coupled with the Jeep keystone-shaped grille up front. 

Also check out:

Beefed Up: New 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition

The Full Metal Jacket Jeep Wrangler Took 100 Hours to Build

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler when it goes on sale will offer advanced fuel-efficient powertrains under the hood and significantly more advanced technology including safety features compared to the outgoing Wrangler.

Other features will include improved aerodynamics for an otherwise boxy design, a bunch of colour options to mix and match exterior components, and for the off-roaders, the new 2018 Wrangler will include a convenient fold-down windshield.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Price and Release Date

Again, we’ll have more info at the end of this month when the 2018 Wrangler makes its official, long-anticipated debut in Los Angeles at the auto show.

next-generation 2018 jeep wrangler red top view

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

Jeep, Jeep News

Start your 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with an Amazon Echo Dot Device

Home-to-car features via Amazon Alexa is now available for 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitudes equipped with Tech Connect Package with Uconnect… Read More »
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Jeep, Jeep News

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing Announced: Orders Start August 10

The world's most powerful SUV starts at $85,900 US, arriving at dealers later this year We were first introduced to… Read More »
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Auto News, Jeep, Jeep News, New Cars

All-New 707-hp 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Unveiled: World's Fastest, Most Powerful OEM SUV

Unassuming styling and an impressive cabin, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will snap your head back 0-60 mph in… Read More »
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

Jeep, Jeep News, Off-Road Vehicles

Beefed Up: New 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition

Ramping up its off-road game, Jeep introduces a new, more capable Wrangler based on the popular Rubicon, dubbed the Rubicon… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Ford, Ford News, Jaguar, Jeep, Jeep News, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Nissan, Off-Road Vehicles, Subaru

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »
jeep-revolution-bfr-3

Jeep

Jeep Revolution BFR-3 Pedal Kart: For Mud Slinging Kids

Lightweight and Badass, the Jeep Revolution BFR-3 pedal kart for all the dirty kids Get your kids started early spitting mud on… Read More »
2016 jeep cherokee trailhawk trail rated lead shot

Culture Features, Jeep

A Trip to The Lodge at Glendorn in the Trail Rated 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

We head to The Lodge at Glendorn in northwest Pennsylvania in the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk; rugged yet refined, this Trail Rated… Read More »
2017 jeep compass

Auto News, Jeep, Jeep News

2017 Jeep Compass Debuts in Brazil: All-new design is a huge departure

Let’s face it, the Jeep Compass wasn’t the most attractive compact crossover when it first debut in 2007; a bulky,… Read More »

join our newsletter