 The New Subaru SUV is Here: 2019 Ascent Release Date Set for Summer

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2019 subaru ascent blue rear profile
TractionLife Home Page / Subaru / Subaru Ascent / Subaru’s All-New 2019 Ascent 3-Row SUV Arrives Early Summer 2018

Subaru’s All-New 2019 Ascent 3-Row SUV Arrives Early Summer 2018

by Subaru Ascent, Subaru NewsPhotos by Amee Reehal

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Subaru finally fills the void with a 7-passenger sport utility

Los Angeles, California – Subaru has really stepped it up in the last five years since it first debuted the Crossrek – their all-new compact crossover that’s been selling like hotcakes. The company’s products have grown into more stylish, tech-savvy, all-wheel drive machines that appeal to a broader market now.

But the Japanese automaker’s stable was missing a full-size family hauler. And we won’t get into the mid-size Tribeca SUV produced between 2005 to 2014 – that was a different time.

And at the moment, the 2018 Outback is the closest you’ll get to a Subaru SUV, but it’s more of a medium frame utility wagon and void of that third-row larger families are yearning for.

Finally, Subaru introduces a 3-row sport utility – their largest product to date – available with choice of seven or eight passenger configurations designed for everyday versatility, comfort and safety.

2019 Ascent Release Date and Features

Arrives early summer 2018

The new Subaru SUV will be built in the company’s US plant in Indiana along with the Outback, Legacy and Impreza. Dealers will begin receiving the Ascent early Summer 2018. Pricing hasn’t been announced but we’ll make that available soon as Subaru releases info.

Ascent trim levels include base, Premium, Limited and Touring.

2019 subaru ascent interior front cabin

All-new turbocharged 260-hp BOXER engine

Powering the new Ascent is an all-new 2.4L engine making 260-hp at 5,600 rpm, and 277 lb.ft. of torque at 2,000-4,800-rpm.

This full-size hauler will tow up to up to 5,000-lb – paired to Subaru’s standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode with Hill Descent Control, it’s clear the Ascent is all family-focused for those long journeys.

Riding on 18-inch wheels and lower profile with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, Subaru’s goal was to create a 7-passenger machine that blends the capability and cargo of a full-size SUV with the ride and handling of a car.

We should get a chance to test drive the Ascent in the new year and will provide our own feedback on power and handling.

2019 subaru ascent interior rear cargo

Subaru Ascent Interior

The cabin will feature loads of tech including a new 4G LTE Wi-Fi setup, and EyeSight Driver Assist comes standard in the Ascent – usually an option in other Subaru products.

Stepping inside, the cabin feels roomy, as you’d expect. With a 113.8-in. wheelbase and 153.5 cubic feet of passenger volume, families definitely have room and plenty of cargo space, especially with rear doors that open 75 degrees for improved access to the third row.

Add eight USB ports, a 120-volt power outlet based in the rear of the centre console, standard three- zone automatic climate control, and the STARLINK multimedia system with a multi-touch high-resolution display screen wit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, connectivity is pretty much covered.

Learn more – Ascent USA | Ascent Canada

Photos:

 

 

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA

Subaru, Subaru News

Subaru Releases 2018 WRX STI Type RA Pricing: Only 500 Units Produced

This past June, the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special made the ambitious attempt to set a new Nürburgring lap record for a four-door… Read More »
2018 Subaru BRZ tS rear

Subaru, Subaru BRZ, Subaru News

Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Release Date Announced

Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Best Handling Model to Date: Goes on Sale Spring 2018 Priced at US$33,495 plus… Read More »
2018 subaru brz release date front red

Subaru, Subaru BRZ, Subaru News

New Subaru BRZ Ramps Up the Comfort and Convenience for 2018

The new BRZ steps up comfort and convenience for 2018, arriving next month priced slightly higher than the outgoing model… Read More »
2019 subaru ascent suv sneak peak

Subaru Ascent, Subaru News

Subaru's Biggest Vehicle to Debut in LA: 2019 Ascent 7-Passenger SUV

Subaru is ready to officially unleash their new, full-size 2019 Ascent SUV at the upcoming 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show… Read More »
SUBARU BRZ STI sport edition rear

Subaru, Subaru BRZ, Subaru News

The Subaru BRZ STI Sport Edition: Only 100 Units Produced

Fans of the real-wheel drive BRZ have been longing for a more robust STI version, and now they have it.… Read More »
2018 subaru impreza sedan

Subaru, Subaru Impreza, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Impreza Pricing Announced for 5-Door and Sedan Models

Subaru announced official pricing for their new 5-door and sedan 2018 Impreza, starting at $18,495 US MSRP, and arriving at… Read More »
2018 Subaru Outback

Subaru, Subaru News, Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback Gets Major Upgrades: Pricing Announced at $29,295 CAD Starting

Arriving at dealerships across Canada this summer, the 2018 Subaru Outback finds a major refresh following its all-new release three… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

Pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek is virtually unchanged — $100 extra over the outgoing model. That’s not bad seeing as… Read More »

join our newsletter