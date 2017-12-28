The New Subaru SUV is Here: 2019 Ascent Release Date Set for Summer

Subaru finally fills the void with a 7-passenger sport utility

Los Angeles, California – Subaru has really stepped it up in the last five years since it first debuted the Crossrek – their all-new compact crossover that’s been selling like hotcakes. The company’s products have grown into more stylish, tech-savvy, all-wheel drive machines that appeal to a broader market now.

But the Japanese automaker’s stable was missing a full-size family hauler. And we won’t get into the mid-size Tribeca SUV produced between 2005 to 2014 – that was a different time.

And at the moment, the 2018 Outback is the closest you’ll get to a Subaru SUV, but it’s more of a medium frame utility wagon and void of that third-row larger families are yearning for.

Finally, Subaru introduces a 3-row sport utility – their largest product to date – available with choice of seven or eight passenger configurations designed for everyday versatility, comfort and safety.

2019 Ascent Release Date and Features

Arrives early summer 2018

The new Subaru SUV will be built in the company’s US plant in Indiana along with the Outback, Legacy and Impreza. Dealers will begin receiving the Ascent early Summer 2018. Pricing hasn’t been announced but we’ll make that available soon as Subaru releases info.

Ascent trim levels include base, Premium, Limited and Touring.

All-new turbocharged 260-hp BOXER engine

Powering the new Ascent is an all-new 2.4L engine making 260-hp at 5,600 rpm, and 277 lb.ft. of torque at 2,000-4,800-rpm.

This full-size hauler will tow up to up to 5,000-lb – paired to Subaru’s standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode with Hill Descent Control, it’s clear the Ascent is all family-focused for those long journeys.

Riding on 18-inch wheels and lower profile with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, Subaru’s goal was to create a 7-passenger machine that blends the capability and cargo of a full-size SUV with the ride and handling of a car.

We should get a chance to test drive the Ascent in the new year and will provide our own feedback on power and handling.

Subaru Ascent Interior

The cabin will feature loads of tech including a new 4G LTE Wi-Fi setup, and EyeSight Driver Assist comes standard in the Ascent – usually an option in other Subaru products.

Stepping inside, the cabin feels roomy, as you’d expect. With a 113.8-in. wheelbase and 153.5 cubic feet of passenger volume, families definitely have room and plenty of cargo space, especially with rear doors that open 75 degrees for improved access to the third row.

Add eight USB ports, a 120-volt power outlet based in the rear of the centre console, standard three- zone automatic climate control, and the STARLINK multimedia system with a multi-touch high-resolution display screen wit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, connectivity is pretty much covered.

Learn more – Ascent USA | Ascent Canada

Photos: