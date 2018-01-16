 Ford brings new Ranger pickup to North American mid-size truck segment

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

new ranger pickup
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Ford News / Ford brings new Ranger pickup to North America, adds Edge ST & Mustang Bullitt

Ford brings new Ranger pickup to North America, adds Edge ST & Mustang Bullitt

by Ford, Ford NewsPhotos by Ford

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Ford will re-enter the North American mid-size truck market with the 2019 Ranger

Recent Ford announcements have focused on a range of electrified vehicles and autonomous technologies, but its big reveals at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit were crowd-pleasing additions to its current range.

2019 Ranger Features

Ford will re-enter the North American mid-size truck market with the 2019 Ranger, an updated, US-built version of the T6 model that is already sold elsewhere in the world. Powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, it will take on the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and others with what Ford claims will be best-in-class torque and payload numbers. An FX4 off-road derivative with a lockable rear differential will be available.

new ranger pickup rear view

Ford also adds new crossover trim, the 475-hp Mustang Bullitt, and a hybrid F-150

Also coming as a 2019 model is the Edge ST, Ford’s first performance SUV. Fitted with a 335-horsepower, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and a paddleshift 8-speed automatic gearbox, the Edge ST was developed by the same Ford Performance specialists that produced the acclaimed Focus ST and Mustang GT350 models. It’ll be fascinating to see how their reputation for superb handling translates to an SUV.

Looking further ahead, Ford has confirmed the F-150 Hybrid and a battery-electric performance car for 2020. The latter will be called the Mach 1, but it was another legendary Mustang nameplate that stole the show in Detroit – the Mustang Bullitt. Fifty years after the legendary Steve McQueen movie debuted, Ford is producing a new, special-edition version of the dark-green Mustang that featured in the celebrated car chase. The 475-horsepower, V8-powered machine gets a manual transmission with a cue ball-topped shifter, just like the original. Recently rebuilt by its long-time owner, one of the original ’68 movie Mustangs joined the newcomer at the reveal in Detroit.

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2019 Ford Edge ST release date

Ford, Ford News

2019 Edge ST: Ford’s First Performance-Enhanced SUV Joins the Lineup

More power than the current Edge Sport, the new Edge ST arrives this summer The Edge has been a popular… Read More »
2018 ford f-150 diesel 3.0l v6

Ford F-150, Ford News

2018 Ford F-150 Diesel: Finally An Option For Towers & Heavy Haulers

Ford finally provides F-150 lovers what they've wanted: a torque-friendly diesel option North America's best-selling pickup was missing one thing:… Read More »
Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 front rolling

Ford, Ford F-150 Raptor, Overland

The 6-clawed Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 will eat your children for lunch

Texas-based tuner Hennessey’s stable of modified Ford Raptors is growing, but their latest creation riding on 6 wheels may just… Read More »
2018 ford expedition review first drive

Ford, Ford Reviews

First Drive: All-New 2018 Ford Expedition Review - Living Large

The all-new 2018 Expedition is Ford's 8-passenger family hauler built for adventure and is now light on its feet but… Read More »
2018 Ford Mustang Review First Drive side view

Ford, Ford Mustang Reviews

First Drive: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Review - The Evolution Continues

North America's top-selling sports car continues to evolve, bridging the gap between itself and the beastly Mustang GT350 with features like MagneRide.… Read More »
Revology Cars 1967 Shelby GT500

Ford

Revology Car's Resurrected 1967 Shelby GT500 for US$219,000

Classic Style Meets Modern Tech in this 1967 Shelby GT500 Reproduction Florida-based Revology Cars - specializing in bringing vintage Mustangs… Read More »
2018 shelby baja raptor front

Ford, Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford News, Overland

Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

Shelby unveils their latest off-road creation with the new $116,815 US Baja Raptor getting major upgrades to the suspension, power,… Read More »
2017 Ford Fusion Sport Review (4 of 14)

Ford, Ford Reviews

2017 Ford Fusion Sport Review: The 325-hp Unassuming Sedan

Ford bolts one of its most power-dense engines into what is arguably its most pedestrian car. We review the 2017… Read More »

join our newsletter