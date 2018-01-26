 New Ram Truck Goes Upscale Country with the Laramie Longhorn Edition

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

new ram truck Laramie Longhorn – Crew Cab white front view
TractionLife Home Page / Ram / New Ram Truck’s Laramie Longhorn Edition Goes Upscale Country

New Ram Truck’s Laramie Longhorn Edition Goes Upscale Country

by RamPhotos by Ram

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Ram’s all-new 2019 1500 pickup gets some heavy southwestern flavour with the new Laramie Longhorn Edition. Giddyup.

Ram unveiled their all-new 1500 pickup recently at the Detroit Auto Show — a lighter, redesigned truck with a new ehybrid powertrain — and wasted no time introducing a special edition version of the popular model that’ll appeal to those down with some Southwestern action.

The American truck maker pins the new Laramie Longhorn Edition as ‘the world’s benchmark for upscale pickup trucks.’ It’ll be hard to compete with the best-selling, luxury GMC Sierra Denali on that account, but time and consumer tastes will tell. Very least, it’s another option for Ram fans if the High Country model won’t cut it. 

new ram truck Laramie Longhorn – Crew Cab logo inside

Lending this 2019 1500 some extra flair are some exterior updates including monotone or two-tone paint with lower Walnut Brown trim, premium LED headlamps and tail lamps, and unique wheels and grilles. For added measure, throw in a belt-buckle badge on the front doors and tailgate.

…it’s another option for Ram fans if the High Country model won’t cut it. 

Inside, materials are all premium as you’d expect but with that upscale rancher touch taking inspiration from things like antique pocket watchs, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots, and of course, a saddle. And all the wood, metal and leather elements in the cabin are all authentic. With colour choices like Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan all you’re missing is a ten gallon hat and a saloon.

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 goes on sale later this year. We’ll have firm pricing once Ram releases it.

new ram truck Laramie Longhorn – Crew Cab cabin interior

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2019 dodge ram 1500 detroit debut

Dodge, Dodge News, Ram

Lighter, more refined 2019 Ram 1500 makes Detroit debut

Release date for the 2019 Ram 1500 set for late 2018 Detroit, MI - Making its world debut at the… Read More »
2017 Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition

Off-Road Vehicles, Ram

Black-Out: Ram Introduces 2017 Heavy Duty Night Edition 2500 and 3500 Pickups

If the smaller Ram 1500 Night Edition isn’t enough, maybe the heavy duty models are more your thing. The Ram… Read More »
2017-ram-1500-rebel-mojave-sand-limited-edition

Off-Road Vehicles, Overland, Ram

Limited Edition 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand Arrives in December

Ram truck fans can rejoice with news of a new 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand edition. But only 1500… Read More »
Rebel TRX Concept

Off-Road Vehicles, Overland, Ram

Ram debuts the 575-hp Rebel TRX Concept: Most powerful half-ton pickup ever

Ram is known as a leader of off-road pickups, but with the debut of their Rebel TRX Concept fitted with… Read More »

join our newsletter