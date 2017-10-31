New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire Unveiled: Release Date for 2018

Pirelli today unveiled their new Scorpion All Terrain Plus performance tire in Las Vegas at the SEMA show.

Replacing the Scorpion ATR, the new All Terrain Plus is still all about maximum performance for demanding conditions, but this updated version features a new generation tread compound and an aggressive design to better conquer uncompromising terrains ideal for light trucks and SUVs.

Main features: Better look, new tread compound

The new Scorpion All Terrain Plus garners a more aggressive look and style compared to the outgoing Scorpion ATR with a more pronounced tread pattern and upper sidewall design. More importantly, Pirelli’s new rubber functions better as well providing more balanced performance for off-road and daily driving needs. The new generation thread compound is optimized for durability, wear, and traction while offering higher resistance to those frustrating cuts and chips of the tread elements.

Also check out: Reading Tire Sizes and Sidewall Markings: The Basics

Release Date: Early 2018

Designed specifically for the North American market, the new Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire will be available for sale sometime in the first 6 months of 2018, and will come in various sizes including 16”, 17”, 18”, and 20” to accommodate popular off-roaders and pickups including the Dodge RAM 1500, Ford F-150, and Toyota Tacoma, to name a few.

Pricing and an official website for the Scorpion All Terrain Plus hasn’t been released but we’ll keep you posted so check back.

Also check out our latest tire review: