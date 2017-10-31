 New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire Unveiled: Release Date for 2018

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire Unveiled: Release Date for 2018

New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire Unveiled: Release Date for 2018

by Gear

Pirelli today unveiled their new Scorpion All Terrain Plus performance tire in Las Vegas at the SEMA show.

Replacing the Scorpion ATR, the new All Terrain Plus is still all about maximum performance for demanding conditions, but this updated version features a new generation tread compound and an aggressive design to better conquer uncompromising terrains ideal for light trucks and SUVs.

Main features: Better look, new tread compound

The new Scorpion All Terrain Plus garners a more aggressive look and style compared to the outgoing Scorpion ATR with a more pronounced tread pattern and upper sidewall design. More importantly, Pirelli’s new rubber functions better as well providing more balanced performance for off-road and daily driving needs. The new generation thread compound is optimized for durability, wear, and traction while offering higher resistance to those frustrating cuts and chips of the tread elements.

Also check out: Reading Tire Sizes and Sidewall Markings: The Basics

Release Date: Early 2018

Designed specifically for the North American market, the new Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire will be available for sale sometime in the first 6 months of 2018, and will come in various sizes including 16”, 17”, 18”, and 20” to accommodate popular off-roaders and pickups including the Dodge RAM 1500, Ford F-150, and Toyota Tacoma, to name a few.

Pricing and an official website for the Scorpion All Terrain Plus hasn’t been released but we’ll keep you posted so check back.

New Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire side tread

Also check out our latest tire review:

Review: Toyo Celsius All-Weather Tires for Year-Round Drivers

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

toyo celsius tire review

Tire Reviews

Review: Toyo Celsius All-Weather Tires for Year-Round Drivers

Buying, installing, and storing winter tires may not be economical or practical for most drivers, but is all-weather rubber a… Read More »
gear for the road 1

Featured, Gear

Gear for the Road #33

We find four new things that'll make your next trip that much better. From a pair of comfortable, durable straight… Read More »
3 weekender bags tractionlife

Style

Travel Well: 3 New Bags for the Perfect Weekend Escape

Leave your humble abode and hit the road with these 3 perfect weekender bags Getting away for a couple days… Read More »
Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

Style

Road Gear: Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

Jago's updated Xeno jacket adds larger pockets, concealed poppers, thicker elasticated storm cuffs and taped seam If green apparel appeals to you,… Read More »
911 Love RS book

Gear, Porsche

Good Reads: ‘911 LoveRS’ a Book for Porsche Lovers

The first comprehensive homage to the Porsche R and RS models, 911 LoveRS delves into real life stories and interviews… Read More »
weekend essentials 32 tractionlife

Gear

Weekend Essentials #32

Hello Friday. Here are your Weekend Essentials for this week, including the perfect back trail pants by Everyday Carry Pants… Read More »
weekend essentials 31 - 6 new bikes

Gear

Weekend Essentials #31: 6 New Bikes That'll Set You Apart

Pedal Power! From the world’s first bike made from whisky casks to electric & foldable bicycles, here are 6 worthy… Read More »
weekend essentials 30 tractionlife

Gear

Weekend Essentials #30: Latest Gear to Hit the Road or Just Chill Out

The latest in gear, from the new CrossHelmet X1 on kickstarter or camera holster to keep your shooter by your… Read More »

join our newsletter