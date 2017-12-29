The New Discovery: Land Rover's Mid-Size Adventure SUV for 2018

Three decades later, Land Rover’s mid-size SUV is still going strong. Over the years, the Discovery has grown into a more family-friendly hauler but it’s always had one mandate in mind: adventure. Combining the everyday versatility of a sport utility for families with the uncompromising capability for adventure – mixed with a high dose of luxury, of course – is what’s made this machine a favourite for those looking to mark off all the check boxes.

For 2017, the Disco entered its fifth-generation. Completely new with significant updates from styling. We had a chance to test the new Discovery in Utah earlier this year, read our first drive review here.

Land Rover Discovery vs Range Rover Velar

Land Rover, of course, is known for the ultra-luxurious, ultra-capable Range Rover and its sibling Discovery, two SUVs that can do far more than their owners will ever ask them to. In short order, you can expect to see the return of the Defender line, which is geared more to off-road than luxury.

In the case of Velar, it’s designed to appeal to those attracted to the Land Rover aesthetic but don’t want the size and don’t need quite the capability of Disco or Range Rover. It follows on the heels of the Evoque, itself a Land Rover that’s more car than off-road beast, but Velar is a bit larger, offering increased cargo capacity and increased passenger space.

Performance

For maximum power, the 3.0L supercharged V6 gas engine making 340-hp might be the better choice. For families hauling or just looking for more torque, the 3.0L turbocharged diesel might make more sense, putting down 443 lb-ft or torque.

2018 Discovery Price

Again, the 2018 model features carry over from the all-new 2017 and still available in the three trims:

SE – US$52,090 | C$63,900 HSE – US$58,490 | C$69,900 HSE Luxury – US$65,490 | C$77,100

