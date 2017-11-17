New Horizons: The COLUMBUS D110 Defender Ready for Any Voyage

Equipped with a 2-inch lift kit, 16-inch Kahn wheels, and roof rack to haul all that gear, Arkonik’s COLUMBUS D110 Defender is ready for any voyage.

We know the rugged Defender is an off-road warrior capable of traversing the impossible. But this D110 has its sights set on adventure looking to embark on new voyages.

Named after the intrepid explorer himself, the Epsom Green painted COLUMBUS D100 bespoke Landy built by UK’s Arkonik will haul all pertinent gear via a Front Runner roof rack with ladder and kayak mounts — rolling on burly 16-inch alloy wheels by Kahn wrapped in BFGoodrich AT tires to ensure no path gets in the way.

To tackle uncompromising situations, a 2-inch lift-kit off-road package coupled with a Raptor-coated steering & front differential guard with spotlights up above add insurance to any trip. And a WARN Zeon 12-S winch to yank out any discoveries along the way.

Inside, the look is all vintage with Thatch leather trim; and heated front sport seats for cold expeditions. Add premium Alpine sound system, cargo hooks in the load area, and a wooden rim steering wheel by Evander, and you’re good to go.

