Icon Renewed: Ducati Monster 821 Street Fighter is Back to Pay Homage

Simple and sporty 2018 Ducati Monster 821 pays homage to a classic

Flossing new features with maximum riding pleasure in mind, the gorgeous Ducati Monster 821 is back, inspired by and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Monster 900. Some of the noteworthy new features include a redesigned fuel tank, a new LED headlight, a new tail section that harks back to the 1992 version, a new Monster 1200R-style silencer, and an overall look that is sharpened up to match the bigger Monsters. Powering this iconic street fighter is a 821cc, liquid-cooled Testaretta L-Twin motor producing 110PS at 9,250 and 86Nm at 7,750rpm, paired to a 6-speed transmission. Sporting three ride modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban) and available in three colours (yellow, red, and matte black), the new Ducati Monster 821 also finds the Ducati Safety Pack which includes the Bosch ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

