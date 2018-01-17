New Defender for 2018: Land Rover Celebrates 70-years with V8 Model

New Limited-edition Defender celebrates the Land Rover marque’s 70th anniversary in 2018

It’s what fans of of this iconic beast have been yearning for, and now it’s finally here. The new Land Rover Defender Works V8 will go down in history as the storied models fastest, most powerful example to date. But with only 150 units produced, this limited-edition Defender may not find its way into your garage anytime soon.

Most powerful model to date

Naturally aspirated V8

Completely re-engineered, the new Defender is powered by a 5.0L naturally-aspirated petrol V8 powertrain, making 405-hp and 515 lb.ft of torque paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with sport mode, uprated brakes and handling kit. Compare that to the model’s standard 122-hp, it all begins to make sense.

And reaching a top speed of 106mph and sprinting 0-60mph in just 5.6-seconds, means you’ll be first dude at the chair lift to hit the fresh powder.

Styling

Rolling on exclusive 18-inch diamond-turned Sawtooth alloy wheels and 265/65 R18 all-terrain tires, the Defender Works will be available in eight standard body colours including two satin finishes, a black roof, fuel filler cap and Defender hood lettering, machined aluminium door handles, and a lighting upgrade to includes bi-LED headlamps.

70th anniversary edition

The purpose behind this special release is to celebrate the Land Rover’s marque 70th anniversary in 2018.

As Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, puts it, “It’s fitting that we’ve been able to release the full potential of the iconic Defender, whose much-loved shape remains synonymous with Land Rover, 70 years since it was seen in public for the first time. ”

He adds that the British automaker considered reintroducing a V8-powered Defender four years ago when they were still producing it, acknowledging the demand for a power-hungry version of the off-roader. But waiting until now to ensure the best version possible certainly was the way to go.

Price and Release Date

Both 90 and 110 wheelbase Defender Works V8 derivatives will be available to purchase direct from Land Rover Classic, with prices starting from £150,000 for a 90 in the UK.

We’ll have more info as it comes in.

