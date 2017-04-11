New 280-hp 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti Premium SUVs Hit the NY Auto Show

Alfa Romeo’s new premium mid-size SUVs make North American debut at the New York Auto Show this week

These days, an automaker without an SUV in the lineup is like Cher without Bono — just doesn’t make sense. And we’re all better off because of it as new, performance-oriented sport utilities keep propping up. So when luxury brands like Alfa Romeo announced their all-new Stelvio last year, we were pretty excited.

Making its North American debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the 2018 Stelvio and Stelvio Ti builds on the company’s hype of the 4C and the all-new Giulia premium mid-size sedan, expanding its lineup as the Italian automaker makes its return to North American shores.

Under the hood

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti SUVs feature the Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, all powered by an all-aluminum, 2.0-liter, direct-injection turbo I-4 engine producing a standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to achieve 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 144 mph. The Q4 AWD system, standard on all Stelvio models, including the Quadrifoglio, provides all-season traction and more control in all weather conditions

Sport Package

Adding larger 19-inch wheels, 12-way power high-performance leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolster (Ti Sport exclusive), steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, and colored brake calipers, the Sport Package upgrade is likely an option most consumers will opt for.

Lusso Package for the Stelvio Ti

Available on the Stelvio Ti trim, the Lusso Package adds Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats, including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum pedals and footrest, to name a few.

Down the road, we hope to get into the all-new 2018 Stelvio ourselves for a proper road test review. Stay tuned.

