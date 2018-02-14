 All-New 2019 BMW X4 Arrives this July: Starts at US$50,450

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

All-New 2019 BMW X4 Coupe-Style SUV
TractionLife Home Page / BMW / BMW 4 Series / All-New 2019 BMW X4 Coupe-Style SUV Arrives this Year

All-New 2019 BMW X4 Coupe-Style SUV Arrives this Year

by BMW 4 Series, BMW NewsPhotos by BMW

2019 X4 Release Date and Price

Sporting a lower stance and wider tracks, BMW’s compact luxury SUV with that fastback styling is all-new for 2019 and arriving at dealerships this July 2018 starting at US$50,450 for 30i and US$60,450 for the M40i (plus fees, charges).

We first got a glimpse of the German’s coupe-style sport utility in 2013 with the BMW Concept X4 in Shanghai, before it hit the market in production form in 2014 following its New York Auto Show debut.

New features

Now, entering its second-generation, the 2019 X4 gets major changes with a long list of new standards that’ll help it stand out from the crowd in a super competitive compact SUV segment — going head-to-head with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Range Rover Evoque.

Some of these standard features include 19-inch wheels and sport seats for the xLine design; a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation display; a larger heads-up display that’s now 75% bigger and the largest in its class; plus a list of new safety inclusions including Active Guard (collision warning) and Active Protection (post and pre-crash systems).

Powering the BMW X4 xDrive30i is a four-cylinder powertrain making 248-hp, propelling this rocket from 0-60 in a respectable 6-seconds.

If that’s not enough, the BMW M Performance model comes with an inline six-cylinder engine putting down 355-hp and peak torque of 365 lb-ft, snapping your neck back 0-60 in just 4.6-seconds — all paired to the X4’s new wider tracks, a lower centre of gravity, and new suspension setup.

Granted, this fastback styling is not for everyone. Fortunately, there’s always the BMW X3.

Photos of the all-new 2019 BMW X4:

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS riding front view

BMW Motorcycles, BMW News, Overland

Ultimate Travel Machines: New BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS Redesigned for 2018

After 10 years, BMW's popular pair of middle-class travel enduros are completely redesigned with more power, sharper design, and added… Read More »
2018 bmw x2 crossover front motion

BMW News, BMW X Series

All-New 2018 BMW X2 Crossover Unveiled

BMW’s new 2018 X2 is more coupe than crossover — and that’s a good thing with a release date set… Read More »
all-new 2018 bmw x3 m40i m performance front rolling

BMW News, BMW X Series

In Pictures: New 2018 BMW X3 gets the M-Treatement with 355-hp

BMW's next-generation X3 starting at US$42,450 comes in the M Performance trim for the first time with the X3 M40i… Read More »
2019 BMW Z4 concept

BMW, BMW News

2019 BMW Z4 with 385-hp Turbo Being Tested

The 2019 BMW Z4 production model might get either a 335-hp or 385-hp turbo powertrain. While BMW isn't confirming an… Read More »
BMW X7 iPerformance concept grill

BMW, BMW News

The BMW X7 iPerformance Wants to Redefine the Luxury SUV Segment

The enormous, hybrid-powered BMW X7 iPerformance takes covers off at the 67th Frankfurt Motor Show "Big" and "bold" might be… Read More »
2018 BMW X3 front rolling

BMW, BMW News

All-New 2018 BMW X3 Arrives this Fall: Including New 360-hp M Performance Model

Entering its third-generation, the 2018 BMW X3 is all-new with bolder styling, updated cabin, and a new 360-hp M40i performance… Read More »
2018 BMW M5 Sneak Peak

Auto News, BMW, BMW M5, BMW News, New Cars

Preview: All-New 2018 BMW M5 Details and Photos

The all-new 2018 BMW M5 Promises to be Most exciting and emotionally enthralling version yet BMW isn’t quite ready to … Read More »
BMW M550i xDrive

Auto News, BMW, BMW 5 Series, BMW M5, BMW News, New Cars

BMW Announces the M550i xDrive: The New 5 Series Range-Topper

As the German automaker gets ready to unveil their new BMW 5 Series range, they’ve decided to give us a… Read More »

join our newsletter