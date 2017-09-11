 New 2018 Porsche GT3 with Touring Package: PDKs Need Not Apply

New 2018 Porsche GT3 with Touring Package: PDKs Need Not Apply

by Porsche, Porsche News

The naturally-aspirated, 500-hp GT3’s understated look gets a boost with the new Porsche Touring Package for 2018, throwing back to the 911 RS of the early 1970s.

Most Porsche purists likely won’t mess with their stock 2018 GT3 styling — and for good reason. But if there’s an available package equipped with clean aesthetics, direct from the German automaker, we don’t think they’ll mind.

GT3’s New Touring Package: A Classic Throwback

Being unveiled at the 67th International Motor Show in Frankfurt tomorrow, the 2018 Porsche GT3 with Touring Package will showcase a cleaner package that touches on the design and classic interior of the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS — appealing those fans who aren’t into the gaudy, invasive look. The GT3’s Touring Package is about simplicity. At first look, you’d be hard pressed to see a package there. But that’s the idea for a coupe designed with drivers in mind.

And PDKs need not apply — the Touring Package is available only on the 2018 GT3 with the manual transmission, and adds a variable rear spoiler as on the 911 Carrera (replacing the GT3’s stock fixed wing).

Also check out: All Our Porsche Reviews

Other 2018 GT3 options include the Clubsport Package and Alcantara and work with the Touring Package, including features like exterior/wheel colours, LED headlights, and the Chromo Package, to name a few.

Propelling 0-60 in 3.2-seconds and priced at the C$163,300 / US$143,600, the 2018 Porsche GT3 is already on sale and the Touring Package is now available.

Learn more about the 2018 GT3:

US – https://www.porsche.com/usa/models/911/911-gt3-models/

Canada – https://www.porsche.com/canada/en/models/911/911-gt3/

2018 Porsche GT3 Touring Package2 2018 Porsche GT3 Touring Package2

