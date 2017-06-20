 All-New 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Joins the PACE Family at $$38,600 US

2018 jaguar e-pace suv
All-New 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Joins the PACE Lineup at $38,600 US

The new 2018 E-PACE makes its world debut July 13, 2017 and goes on sale early 2018.

There’s no end in sight for the exploding compact crossover and SUV market; and frankly, that’s ok with us. Jaguar today announced an entirely new product — the 2018 E-PACE — that will join their PACE lineup of vehicles, alongside Jaguar’s first-ever F-PACE SUV and the all-electric I-PACE which goes into production sometime next year.

Less progressive-looking than the futuristic I-PACE and smaller than the F-PACE SUV, the E-PACE looks to combine the styling of a sports car with the compact practicality of daily-driver compact sport utility. This is a hot segment right now; the F-PACE has accounted for much of Jaguar’s sales growth recently so we’re pretty sure their new addition will do equally as well as consumers continue to clamour over these compact utilities.

As star lead designer Ian Callum from Jaguar puts it, “The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-PACE stands out. Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-PACE will do just that, albeit with its own individual character.”

E-PACE Features

We don’t have much to go off of right now, but we know this will be an all-wheel drive SUV, offered standard; available with a choice of petrol engine and all the cabin connectivity and convenience features you’d expect.

E-PACE Pricing and Availability

The E-PACE will start at $38,600 US and $42,700 Canadian, hitting dealerships early 2018. The world premiere will be streamed live online July 13, 2017, so we’ll have more details then.

Sign-up to learn more about the E-PACE here.

2018 jaguar e-pace suv and PACE FAMILY

