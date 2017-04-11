All-New 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir Debuts At New York Auto Show

For Buick fans looking a bit more luxury, the Avenir sub-brand is here — and the 2018 Enclave is their first offering

When Buick realized that over 90-percent of its customers buying their Enclave — the brand’s full-size SUV — were opting for the two highest trims, what did they do? They released the all-new 2018 Enclave Avenir, making it’s debut today at the New York Auto Show.

What’s Buick Avenir?

The new Avenir moniker is Buick’s new sub-brand representing the highest expression of Buick luxury. This special level ramps up styling cues, adds more standard features, and steps up the premium materials throughout the vehicle. Not to mention, more tech in the cabin.

The Enclave is the first vehicle to get the Avenir touch, with more vehicles to follow. And finds power via a 3.6L V6 making 302-hp; all-wheel drive.

Interior

A wide array of advanced technologies and interior features emphasizing premium comfort and inclusive luxury comes standard in the Enclave Avenir, including heated and ventilated front seats; heated second-row seats; navigation; wireless charging; a dual sunroof; an 8-inch diagonal reconfigurable cluster display; a 360-degree surround vision camera system for easier parking; and a rear camera mirror that can function as a traditional mirror or as a camera, eliminating obstructions such as heads and headrests while expanding the rear field of vision by an estimated 300 percent.

Exterior

First look, it’s clear this new Enclave variant is sleeker with more aerodynamic styling cues — similar to recent GM products we’re seeing, including the all-new GMC Acadia for example. The roofline is lower, the windshield is sharper and the wheelbase is extended, giving the vehicle a more dramatic stance. Its sculpted body creates a windswept appearance. Its interior is inviting and harmonious.

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir At-a-Glance:

– Avenir model comes standard with extensive active safety, connectivity and luxury features for a simple and convenient buying experience.

– It has an all-new body structure for safety, strength and mass efficiency, plus 17 radar, camera and ultrasonic sensors when fully equipped.

– It accommodates seven passengers comfortably and offers more cargo volume behind the first row than the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Infiniti QX60.

– Standard hands-free power-programmable liftgate with a Buick tri-shield logo illuminates the ground below the hidden sensor and power-folding third row.

– Avenir-exclusive 3-dimensional mesh grille, badging, pearl nickel 20-inch aluminum wheels and luxurious interior materials are standard.

– Buick-first Rear Camera Mirror is standard on Avenir.

– Buick-first Evonik Acrylite lighting technology provides a distinctive light signature.

– Tow capacity of up to 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds) is more than enough to tow a typical 21-foot sport boat.

– A standard 3.6L V-6 engine with stop/start technology, Buick-estimated 302 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

– Standard five-link rear suspension and available continuously variable real-time damping (CDC) offer a refined, isolated ride.

– Available intelligent AWD with active twin-clutch rear differential and Buick-first switchable AWD help improve control and efficiency.

