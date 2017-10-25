 New 2018 BMW X2 Crossover Unveiled: Full Features & Release Date Set

2018 bmw x2 crossover front motion
All-New 2018 BMW X2 Crossover Unveiled

by BMW News, BMW X Series

BMW’s new 2018 X2 is more coupe than crossover — and that’s a good thing

We’ve been hearing about BMW’s new compact crossover and now it’s finally here — the new X2, arriving at dealerships March 2018.

Looking to appeal to the younger, urban, active CUV shoppers, the X2 will come in three variants: Basic, M Sport, and M Sport X, and for the first time for a BMW, available in a Galvanic Gold metallic and Misano Blue metallic paint scheme. A middle option between the X1 and X3, and well below the larger and more robust BMW X5, what will likely separate the all-new X2 is its distinct, extroverted styling.  

3 Engine Choices: 1 petrol and 2 diesel powertrains

Powering the zippy X2 will be three different engine choices, including

  1. BMW X2 xDrive20 with a 192-hp petrol engine with rated fuel consumption at a combined 5.9 – 5.5 l/100 km
  2. BMW X2 xDrive20d diesel variant producing 190-hp with combined fuel consumption rated at 4.8 – 4.6 l/100 km
  3. BMW X2 xDrive25d diesel making 231-hp with fuel consumption combined at 5.3 – 5.1 l/100 km

Worth noting, both diesel variants come with standard all-wheel drive (xDrive), with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission . But it’s the flagship X2 xDrive20d that will pin your head back, hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in a respectable 6.7-seconds. Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters  will be optional.

…what will likely separate the all-new X2 is its distinct, extroverted styling.

A few more versions of the BMW X2 will be added to the Sports Activity Coupe’s line-up in early 2018. These include the three cylinder X2 sDrive18i and the four-cylinder X2 xDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d.

2018 bmw x2 crossover side rolling

Styling: Traits of a 2-door sports coupe

First glance, it’s clear the X2 is a crossover but it seems to have the genes of a coupe. And that’s ok with us, and consumers we’re sure.

Overall, the appearance is distinct compared to BWW’s other X family members, defined by a stretched-out coupe-like roofline with slender windows giving this crossover a sportier stance. The C-pillar takes inspiration from classic BMW coupes and the wheel arches below have a more squared-off look; even the traditional kidney grille finds an upturned trapezoidal look that breaks from convention.

Pricing for the 2018 X2 hasn’t been released. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted.

X2 Feature List:

2018 bmw x2 features exterior 2018 bmw x2 features front 2018 bmw x2 features rear 2018 bmw x2 features interior 2018 bmw x2 features variants

X2 Photos:

