New 2018 BMW X2 Crossover Unveiled: Full Features & Release Date Set

BMW’s new 2018 X2 is more coupe than crossover — and that’s a good thing

We’ve been hearing about BMW’s new compact crossover and now it’s finally here — the new X2, arriving at dealerships March 2018.

Looking to appeal to the younger, urban, active CUV shoppers, the X2 will come in three variants: Basic, M Sport, and M Sport X, and for the first time for a BMW, available in a Galvanic Gold metallic and Misano Blue metallic paint scheme. A middle option between the X1 and X3, and well below the larger and more robust BMW X5, what will likely separate the all-new X2 is its distinct, extroverted styling.

3 Engine Choices: 1 petrol and 2 diesel powertrains

Powering the zippy X2 will be three different engine choices, including

BMW X2 xDrive20 with a 192-hp petrol engine with rated fuel consumption at a combined 5.9 – 5.5 l/100 km BMW X2 xDrive20d diesel variant producing 190-hp with combined fuel consumption rated at 4.8 – 4.6 l/100 km BMW X2 xDrive25d diesel making 231-hp with fuel consumption combined at 5.3 – 5.1 l/100 km

Worth noting, both diesel variants come with standard all-wheel drive (xDrive), with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission . But it’s the flagship X2 xDrive20d that will pin your head back, hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in a respectable 6.7-seconds. Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters will be optional.

A few more versions of the BMW X2 will be added to the Sports Activity Coupe’s line-up in early 2018. These include the three cylinder X2 sDrive18i and the four-cylinder X2 xDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d.

Styling: Traits of a 2-door sports coupe

First glance, it’s clear the X2 is a crossover but it seems to have the genes of a coupe. And that’s ok with us, and consumers we’re sure.

Overall, the appearance is distinct compared to BWW’s other X family members, defined by a stretched-out coupe-like roofline with slender windows giving this crossover a sportier stance. The C-pillar takes inspiration from classic BMW coupes and the wheel arches below have a more squared-off look; even the traditional kidney grille finds an upturned trapezoidal look that breaks from convention.

Pricing for the 2018 X2 hasn’t been released. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted.

