2018 BMW M550i xDrive
Suite Up: The New 2018 BMW M550i xDrive with 462-hp V8

The full-size BMW 5 Series is synonymous with C-suite business types; considered the world’s most successful business sedan. For 2018, BMW M Performance is releasing a sportier version with the M550i xDrive — solidifying it’s rank as the top-end offering in the BMW 5 Series lineup.

Powered by a 4.4L V8 twin turbo engine paired to all-wheel drive and a tuned chassis, the 2018 M550i xDrive could arguably be the most dynamic business sedan out there, boasting 462-hp. For the road, the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system in the BMW M550i xDrive splits drive power between all four wheels as the situation demands with a rear-wheel bias for true performance. All sitting on 20-inch light alloy wheels paired to the M Sport brakes with brake callipers in Blue metallic and M badging.

Also Checkout Our Review: 2016 BMW M6 Review: Fast, Dynamic, Sexy, and Available in 3 Flavours

You can’t have M-level love without the extra styling: The 550i xDrive finds the M aerodynamic package, including an M rear spoiler with Gurney flap on the boot lid. Inside, passengers will find the illuminated door sills bearing the inscription “M550i xDrive” where M sports seats upholstered in Black Dakota leather with blue contrast stitching, the latest version of the M sports steering wheel, M design floor mats and special interior trim strips and pedals made from aluminium all make their presence. 

The 2018 BMW 550i xDrive should hit dealers March 2017.

Learn more – 2018 BMW 550i xDrive M Performance

2018 BMW M550i xDrive

