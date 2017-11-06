 MV Agusta Brutale Pirelli Edition: The 116-hp Italian Racer

The new 116-hp MV Agusta Brutale Pirelli Edition to be revealed at the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show in Milan

Italian motorcycles are known to marry stellar performance with uncompromising design, and perhaps the first brand most think of is Ducati. But of course, there are other prominent bike makers like Aprilia, MV Agusta, Moto Guzzi, and Bimota.

And we’ve featured a few really cool vintage Italian bikes like this 1975 MV Agusta with a great backstory. 

Founded in 1945, MV Agusta’s heritage is rich in racing with motorcycles including the old-school 750 America and the newer F4 1000.

Now, and perhaps the most Italian bike out there, is the new MV Agusta Brutale Pirelli Edition – a 2-wheel rocket celebrating the two brands partnerships.

Working with Pirelli Design, this Brutale special edition is based on Agusta’s naked street-fighter bike, wearing Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber on 17-inch wheels – the one at the back measuring half a foot wide.

Powered by an 800cc three-cylinder engine, the MV Agusta Brutale Pirelli Edition cranks out 116-hp, and finds matte black styling paired to either a red or blue trim. Similar to how Pirelli handles their F1 tires, the MV Agusta’s tires find the red or blue trim on the sidewall as well, giving it that extra level of racing appeal.

For more info, watch for the official reveal of Pirelli Edition Brutale later on at the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

