Moto Guzzi's New V85 a 1980s Throwback for Today's Adventurers

Moto Guzzi’s New V85 Adventure Bike Needs a New Name

Dedicated to all those 2-wheel travellers who day dream of off-the-grid explorations, the new Moto Guzzi V85 motorbike is ready to bridge that gap if and when it hits the market — and hopefully get you off your ass.

Inspired by the epic rally raids of the 1980s, the Italian-maker’s latest creation is designed to take on both long-distance routes while offering everyday riding practicality. So when the asphalt ends, the journey just begins.

Blending old-school 80s style with new age tech including a full digital instrumentation panel and DRL LED lights, the V85 finds power from a two-cylinder 90° transverse air-cooled 850cc engine making 80-hp to conquer the path ahead. Utilizing the anchorage of this engine, the V85 sits on a new steel-tube frame for increased rigidity and more robust off-road riding.

The Moto Guzzi V85 isn’t yet available for sale but the company needs your help naming it. Hit up their site to learn more.