2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS front rolling copy
Street-Legal 911 Most Powerful From Porsche: The 2018 GT2 RS

by Porsche, Porsche News

Global unveil of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS today at UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

Remember the birth of your first child? Well, this is almost as important, when Porsche unveils their most powerful street-legal 911 to date.

Boasting 700-hp, the rear-wheel drive 2018 911 GT2 RS celebrated its global unveil today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. Propelling 0-60 in just 2.7-seconds with help from the 3.8L engine based on the power plant found in the current 911 Turbo S model. Compared to the outgoing GT2 R2, the 2018 model puts down an extra 37 lb.-ft of torque delivering 553 lb.-ft; and the lightweight titanium exhaust system weighs around 15 pounds less than the system used in the 911 Turbo. With a top speed of 211 mph (that’s 80-hp more than the 2011 GT2 RS), a race-bred chassis with rear axle steering, ultra-high performance tires (of course), a matching watch (why not), the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS model will sell for base MSRP of $293,200 US, before taxes/charges; and arriving to US dealers sometime early 2018.

Check out the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS video

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS rolling rear sideview copy 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS seats 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS interior 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS watch

