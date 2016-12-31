 The Helmsman Duffle Transit Shoulder Bag by Mission Workshop

Mission Workshop Helmsman Duffle
The Helmsman Duffle Transit Shoulder Bag by Mission Workshop

The Mission Workshop Helmsman Duffle is one bag whose contents you won’t worry much about in the rain, even if that includes your work computer. This heavy-duty 31-litre duffle is made of a durable HT500 outer fabric that’s backed up on the inside by a urethane-coated nylon ripstop liner to block out water, slush, and whatever else the weather throws at you.

Also Checkout: The Topo X Woolrich Duffel Bag

Hold it by its hide-away grab handles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, or even by an optional harness to wear it like a backpack. Or if you’re on a bike strap it to your front-mounted porteur-style bike rack and take a load off. [Via]

Check it out at Mission Workshop – $255 US

