 Luxury Off-Roader: The 630-hp Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV
Luxury Off-Roader: The 630-hp Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

by Adventure Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles, Overland Vehicles

Limited to 99 units and taking the G-Wagon to the next level, the 630-hp V12-powered Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV is here

If your G-Wagon adventures are missing that open-air experience, you’re in luck. The new Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is the first off-roader from the sub-brand collaboration. Built on the G-Class platform and powered by the hefty yet refined Mercedes-AMG V12 biturbo engine making 630-hp, the G 650 Landaulet measures a length of 5345 mm, a wheelbase of 3428 mm, a height of 2235 mm, and 450 mm of ground clearance and ample space and comfort for four passengers. We don’t care for millimetres but can tell by looks alone the G 650 Landaulet will conquer almost any terrain. And at nearly half a metre of ground clearance, we’re confident it can.

Also check out: Chat With Mike Horn: Exploring the Globe in a G-Wagon

Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

Open Top Luxury Off-Roader

The kicker? An open top for rear passengers. While the driver and front passenger are accommodated under the closed roof,  your friends in the back won’t be left out; at the press of a button, a large folding top opens electrically to offer a view of the blue sky, remote villagers somewhere on a mountain, or shoppers at the mall parking lot with their jaws on the floor. 

Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

The styling is no-doubt luxury but still retains that boxy, utility look that’s enough to justify an off-road excursion without feeling out of place. Rolling on 22-inch, 5-twin-spoke light alloy wheels designed for handling and off-road capabilities, the G 650 Landaulet combines 4WD technology with low off-road ratio of the transfer case, which is a bit uncommon in the 4×4 segment. Other exclusive exterior design features include front and rear underride guards, large wheel-arch flares in genuine carbon fibre as well as, mounted on the right at the rear, the spare wheel with integral holder for the third brake light.

Top-notch Cabin

Inside, this luxury off-roader finds high-grade designo upholstery with diamond stitching available in four trim colours. The centre console houses the three distinctive, centrally placed pushbutton switches that are not used to operate the three differential locks, however, one switch is for the interior lighting, while the other two are used to open and close the soft top.

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet will make its world premiere in March 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show, with sales beginning in Fall 2017. Oh right, only 99 units world-wide will be available.

Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

Learn more – Mercedes-Maybach

Also check out – Adventure Vehicles

