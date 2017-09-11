 World Premiere: Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Hypercar Debut in Frankfurt

World Premiere: New Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Hypercar Makes Frankfurt Debut

by Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz NewsPhotos by Mercedes-AMG

Global Mercedes-AMG ambassador, Lewis Hamilton, introduces insane AMG Hypercar ahead of official Frankfurt Motor Show

The Frankfurt Motor Show hasn’t officially kicked off yet, but that didn’t stop triple Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton from driving Mercedes-AMG’s futuristic two-seater supersports show car on stage at the eve of the morning press conferences.

This celebrate the 50 harmonious years of partnership between the sports car and performance brand, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE serves as a reminder to us all that a) a 50-year marriage does work and produces incredible off-spring, and b) this represents AMG’s route to their “Future of Driving Performance.”

Whatever the reasons, we’re on board. As Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars (and pictured above) puts it, “The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE was born on the racetrack, created by a team that only we can put together. Our Formula 1 colleagues in Brixworth deliver the best Formula 1 powertrain in the world. The team from Brackley brings world-class development expertise. The AMG team in Affalterbach transfers motorsport performance to the road. The objective is forward-looking technology, ultimate performance, the best laps times. And all of it road legal.”

Will we ever see the F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG Project ONE on the roads? No. If this show-car is any indication of the continued success of the these powerhouse brands, we’ll be here.

Learn more about Mercedes-AMG and watch the live stream

New Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Hypercar Video:

 

