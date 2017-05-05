MegaRaptor: When the Ford Raptor Isn’t Enough

Think the standard Ford Raptor is insane? Then meet the MegaRaptor, it has more power, more ground clearance, more bragging rights! The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor is already a monster, thanks in part to its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 450 horsepower. But apparently, that isn´t enough for some people. The crazy team at F250R are turning your average, workman F-250s into heavy-duty off-road pickup trucks called MegaRaptors.

The desert and rock crawling behemoth is powered by a 6.7-liter PowerStroke V-8 engine (440 horsepower and 925 lb-ft of torque), and features a wide body kit to house the massive 46-inch Michelin XZL tires and MRAP aluminum wheels, Bilstein 5100 Shocks, multipack rear leaf springs, and a 4-inch lift. Customers can also pick from an array of options such as lighting packages, spare tire racks, and leather seating. You can even add an optional exhaust package that adds an astounding 140 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. watch the video below. [via]

