Bespoke McLarens: The 679-hp MSO R Coupé and MSO R Spider Project

Pair of personally commissioned McLarens

Looking for a customized British super car? Or two? Talk to the group at McLaren Special Operations (MSO) who have seen an increase in the number of customers enquiring about bespoke and unique cars. One of their first custom one-off builds for an anonymous buyer was back in 2012 with the McLaren X-1 presented at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. And now, a lucky customer will be taking delivery of a pair of stellar McLarens: the MSO R Coupé and MSO R Spider.

MSO R Coupé and MSO R Spider Features

Each producing 679-hp, the twin-turbocharged V8-powered McLarens find the identical external, internal and mechanical specifications. Including a Liquid Silver exterior colour, with the Coupé finished in satin and the Spider in gloss finish, along with a carbon fibre central stripe. To handle aerodynamics, each rocket gets a matching twin-element rear wing with front dive planes.

The cabins are totally customized with Alcantara trim material throughout including black and red stitching; a carbon fibre steering wheel; and carbon fibre bezels, satin black painted vent mechanisms, and gloss black switches. Plus, all the necessary driver features including a bespoke IRIS screen and instrument cluster displays and gear-shift lights.

With hand-polished exhaust ports, the entire engine was blueprinted to produce up to 516 lb.ft or torque with maximum power of 688-ps or 679-hp. Paired to a highly tweaked exhaust system with increased pipe lengths and titanium end pipes, we’re pretty sure this MSO R Coupé and MSO R Spider won’t be replicated.

