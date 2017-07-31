Photographer Martin Schoeller Shoots Porsche’s LMP1 Drivers After Race

Capturing the raw emotion of Porsche’s LMP1 drivers, p hotographer Martin Schoeller does just that for the September issue of Porsche Christophorus

For their September 2017 issue, Porsche Christophorus — the official Porsche customer magazine and one of the oldest customer publications in the world, 65-years and running — is offering a newly launched boxed set that includes 6 different covers with portraits of of each of the six LMP1 drivers in the FIA World Endurance Championship during the six-hour race on the Nürburgring in July 2016, published by Delius Klasing.

Shot by acclaimed New-York-based portrait photographer Martin Schoeller, he setup a mobile studio and had the exhausted drivers pose for him as they immediately hopped out of their Porsche 919 hybrid- racing cars. The result? A true, timely depiction of the emotions of each driver after the long distance race — all from a headshot. You can really see, and feel, the vibe of all six drivers including Mark Webber, Neel Jani, Brendon Hartley, Marc Lieb, Timo Bernhard and Romain Dumas.

Also check out: In Pictures: 2016 WEC and IMSA at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX

“I wanted to feel, understand and experience what goes on there… How exhausted the drivers feel after racing, how disappointed they are when they lose and how euphoric they are when they win,” Schoeller explains.

Grab your box set here – $89.95