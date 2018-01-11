 Lotus reveals the new 410-hp Evora GT 410 Sport Coupe

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Lotus reveals the new 410-hp Evora GT 410 Sport Coupe

Lotus reveals the new 410-hp Evora GT 410 Sport Coupe

by Auto NewsPhotos by Lotus

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Lotus is turning 70 this year. So lets blow out some candles and unleash a new roadster. The new Evora GT 410 Sport made its official debut today, replacing the popular Evora Sport 410. Now with comprehensive carbon-fibre components as standard and weighting just 1,256 kg, the redesign renders a more aerodynamically optimized GT series model. Styling aside, the focus was on increasing downforce, now offering a 50% increase compared to the outgoing model.

Also check out: Lotus 3-Eleven Unveiled – Quickest Production Lotus Road Car Ever

The new GT 410 Sport will hit 0-60 mph in just 3.9-seconds via a specially calibrated and tuned higher-output version of Lotus’ supercharged, 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine making 410-hp, and hitting a top speed of 190 mph or 305 km/h.

Evora GT 410 Sport Release Date

Available in both a 2+2 or 2 seat setup, Lotus’ latest rocket will go on sale in North America and China this summer 2018, but for European and Asia Pacific markets orders being accepted now.

Evora GT 410 Sport Specs:

PERFORMANCE

UNITS

MANUAL

AUTOMATIC

Max power

PS/hp

416/410

416/410

Max torque

Nm

420

420

0-60 mph

s

4.0

3.9

0-100 km/h

s

4.2

4.1

Max speed

mph/kmh

190/305

171/275

CO2 emissions

g/km

225

230

Kerb weight

kg

1,320

1,331

Dry weight

kg

1,279

1,292

Lightest possible dry weight

kg

1,256

1,267

Cd

 

0.35

0.35

Downforce

kg

96

96

Power-to-weight ratio (dry)

hp/tonne

326

324

Frontal area

m2

1.91

1.91

 

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

3.5 litre V6, 24-valve, water cooled, all aluminium engine, with Edelbrock supercharger

6-speed manual transmission, with gearbox cooler, coupled to Lotus’ precision shift aluminium mechanism

Lightweight, single-mass, low inertia fly wheel

Torsen Type Limited Slip Differential (manual only)

CHASSIS AND BODY

Anodised, lightweight aluminium, extruded, epoxy bonded and riveted high-stiffness chassis

Servo assisted, lightweight 2-piece cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs and AP Racing four piston calipers (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm)

Unequal length, high lateral stiffness, forged aluminium, double wishbone suspension with Eibach® tubular front and rear anti-roll bars

Sports suspension package: Eibach® ultra-light, low-sideload springs, front and rear, fitted to Bilstein® sports dampers

Lotus tuned hydraulically-assisted, rigidly-mounted, rack and pinion steering system, with 2.86 turns lock-to-lock

Driver selectable ESP modes – Drive/Sport/Race

Active exhaust valve control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Lightweight lithium-ion battery

EXTERIOR SPECIFICATION

Lightweight rear sport diffuser (new aluminium diffuser)

Carbon fibre front access panel

Carbon fibre roof panel

Lightweight carbon fibre tailgate with integrated rear spoiler and louvered backlight

Side sills in matt black finish

Mirror caps in gloss black finish

Glass rear quarter panel

AP Racing® brake calipers, yellow finish with black logo

Michelin® Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 235/35 R19, rear 285/30 R20)

Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19″ 8J front and 20″ 9.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in silver or matt black

Powerfold and heated door mirrors

Bi-xenon headlights

LED daytime running lights

Oval exhaust finisher

Thatcham approved immobiliser and remote activated alarm system

 

INTERIOR SPECIFICATION

2+0 seat configuration

Carbon fibre sports seats, trimmed in black Alcantara® with contrast twin stitching in yellow or red

Instrument panel, centre console and door panels trimmed in black Alcantara® with contrast twin stitching in yellow and white or red and white

Steering wheel trimmed in black leather and Alcantara®, with black stitching

Door grab handle in black Alcantara®, gear lever gaiter and hand brake sleeve in black leather

Alcantara® trimmed binnacle cover and switch cover

Interior Colour Pack: centre console panel and door grab handles in contrast yellow or red finish

Instrument panel surround, steering wheel finisher, HVAC panel and door release levers in gunmetal finish

Rear parking sensor

Lightweight aluminium gear knob

Aluminium face level vents and blanking plate surround

Dark grey headlining

Black carpet

Carbon fibre door sill inserts

Lightweight driver’s footrest

Lightweight aluminium pedal pads

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 subaru brz sport-tech drifting in blue

Subaru BRZ, Subaru News

2018 Subaru BRZ Arrives This Winter: Adds New Sport-tech RS Model to Lineup

It's a good time for Subaru BRZ fans looking to ramp things up. In addition to the limited-edition BRZ tS going… Read More »
2018 ford f-150 diesel 3.0l v6

Ford F-150, Ford News

2018 Ford F-150 Diesel: Finally An Option For Towers & Heavy Haulers

Ford finally provides F-150 lovers what they've wanted: a torque-friendly diesel option North America's best-selling pickup was missing one thing:… Read More »
2019 mercedes-benz g-class wagon front rolling

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon: Similar Design with a Few Tweaks

For some, the G-Wagon is a blinged-out luxury SUV riding on 22s that never leaves the suburbs. For others, it's… Read More »
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept

Infiniti, Infiniti News

Infiniti Reveals the Inspiration Concept with a Look Into the Future

With a roofline reminiscent of an Audi A7 paired to long, sleek lines running back to forth, the Infiniti Inspiration… Read More »
2019 subaru ascent blue rear profile

Subaru Ascent, Subaru News

Subaru's All-New 2019 Ascent 3-Row SUV Arrives Early Summer 2018

Subaru finally fills the void with a 7-passenger sport utility Los Angeles, California - Subaru has really stepped it up… Read More »
2018 nissan kicks orange side view

Nissan Kicks, Nissan News

All-New 2018 Nissan Kicks Crossover Comes to North America: Features, Release Date & Price, and Photos

Nissan's all-new crossover currently selling in foreign markets finally makes it to North America for 2018 Los Angeles, California - Sure,… Read More »
2019 infiniti qx50

Infiniti, Infiniti News

All-New 2019 Infiniti QX50: 4 New Things You Need to Know the Japanese Mid-Size Crossover

Infiniti reveals the all-new QX50 for 2019 in LA with a new platform and the world's first VC-turbo engine Los… Read More »
2019 Jeep Cherokee silver front

Jeep, Jeep News

2019 Jeep Cherokee Sneak Peak: Updated Styling & More Engine Choices

2019 Jeep Cherokee customers will have more fuel-efficient powertrain options The Cherokee has come a long way since the Wagoneer… Read More »

join our newsletter