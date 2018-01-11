Lotus reveals the new 410-hp Evora GT 410 Sport Coupe

Lotus is turning 70 this year. So lets blow out some candles and unleash a new roadster. The new Evora GT 410 Sport made its official debut today, replacing the popular Evora Sport 410. Now with comprehensive carbon-fibre components as standard and weighting just 1,256 kg, the redesign renders a more aerodynamically optimized GT series model. Styling aside, the focus was on increasing downforce, now offering a 50% increase compared to the outgoing model.

The new GT 410 Sport will hit 0-60 mph in just 3.9-seconds via a specially calibrated and tuned higher-output version of Lotus’ supercharged, 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine making 410-hp, and hitting a top speed of 190 mph or 305 km/h.

Evora GT 410 Sport Release Date

Available in both a 2+2 or 2 seat setup, Lotus’ latest rocket will go on sale in North America and China this summer 2018, but for European and Asia Pacific markets orders being accepted now.

Evora GT 410 Sport Specs:

PERFORMANCE UNITS MANUAL AUTOMATIC Max power PS/hp 416/410 416/410 Max torque Nm 420 420 0-60 mph s 4.0 3.9 0-100 km/h s 4.2 4.1 Max speed mph/kmh 190/305 171/275 CO2 emissions g/km 225 230 Kerb weight kg 1,320 1,331 Dry weight kg 1,279 1,292 Lightest possible dry weight kg 1,256 1,267 Cd 0.35 0.35 Downforce kg 96 96 Power-to-weight ratio (dry) hp/tonne 326 324 Frontal area m2 1.91 1.91 ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION 3.5 litre V6, 24-valve, water cooled, all aluminium engine, with Edelbrock supercharger 6-speed manual transmission, with gearbox cooler, coupled to Lotus’ precision shift aluminium mechanism Lightweight, single-mass, low inertia fly wheel Torsen Type Limited Slip Differential (manual only) CHASSIS AND BODY Anodised, lightweight aluminium, extruded, epoxy bonded and riveted high-stiffness chassis Servo assisted, lightweight 2-piece cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs and AP Racing four piston calipers (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm) Unequal length, high lateral stiffness, forged aluminium, double wishbone suspension with Eibach® tubular front and rear anti-roll bars Sports suspension package: Eibach® ultra-light, low-sideload springs, front and rear, fitted to Bilstein® sports dampers Lotus tuned hydraulically-assisted, rigidly-mounted, rack and pinion steering system, with 2.86 turns lock-to-lock Driver selectable ESP modes – Drive/Sport/Race Active exhaust valve control Tyre pressure monitoring system Lightweight lithium-ion battery EXTERIOR SPECIFICATION Lightweight rear sport diffuser (new aluminium diffuser) Carbon fibre front access panel Carbon fibre roof panel Lightweight carbon fibre tailgate with integrated rear spoiler and louvered backlight Side sills in matt black finish Mirror caps in gloss black finish Glass rear quarter panel AP Racing® brake calipers, yellow finish with black logo Michelin® Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 235/35 R19, rear 285/30 R20) Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19″ 8J front and 20″ 9.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in silver or matt black Powerfold and heated door mirrors Bi-xenon headlights LED daytime running lights Oval exhaust finisher Thatcham approved immobiliser and remote activated alarm system INTERIOR SPECIFICATION 2+0 seat configuration Carbon fibre sports seats, trimmed in black Alcantara® with contrast twin stitching in yellow or red Instrument panel, centre console and door panels trimmed in black Alcantara® with contrast twin stitching in yellow and white or red and white Steering wheel trimmed in black leather and Alcantara®, with black stitching Door grab handle in black Alcantara®, gear lever gaiter and hand brake sleeve in black leather Alcantara® trimmed binnacle cover and switch cover Interior Colour Pack: centre console panel and door grab handles in contrast yellow or red finish Instrument panel surround, steering wheel finisher, HVAC panel and door release levers in gunmetal finish Rear parking sensor Lightweight aluminium gear knob Aluminium face level vents and blanking plate surround Dark grey headlining Black carpet Carbon fibre door sill inserts Lightweight driver’s footrest Lightweight aluminium pedal pads