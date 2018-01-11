Lotus reveals the new 410-hp Evora GT 410 Sport Coupe

Lotus is turning 70 this year. So lets blow out some candles and unleash a new roadster. The new Evora GT 410 Sport made its official debut today, replacing the popular Evora Sport 410. Now with comprehensive carbon-fibre components as standard and weighting just 1,256 kg, the redesign renders a more aerodynamically optimized GT series model. Styling aside, the focus was on increasing downforce, now offering a 50% increase compared to the outgoing model.
Also check out: Lotus 3-Eleven Unveiled – Quickest Production Lotus Road Car Ever
The new GT 410 Sport will hit 0-60 mph in just 3.9-seconds via a specially calibrated and tuned higher-output version of Lotus’ supercharged, 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine making 410-hp, and hitting a top speed of 190 mph or 305 km/h.
Evora GT 410 Sport Release Date
Available in both a 2+2 or 2 seat setup, Lotus’ latest rocket will go on sale in North America and China this summer 2018, but for European and Asia Pacific markets orders being accepted now.
Evora GT 410 Sport Specs:
Leave a Reply