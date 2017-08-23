 Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Release Date Announced

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS rear
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Subaru News / Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Release Date Announced

Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Release Date Announced

by Subaru, Subaru News

Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Best Handling Model to Date: Goes on Sale Early 2018

Tuned by STI and packed with 205-hp, the limited edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS gives this roadster its most agile handling capability ever, despite a significant performance, design and equipment upgrade just last year, the Japanese automaker felt like this sports car needed a little more love. 

Also check out: 2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

With only 500 units available when the BRZ tS goes on sale early next year, this 2018 limited run version finds new convenience upgrades, and STI tuned chassis working alongside a light weight and super low centre of gravity for better handling, and an optional Performance Package to step things up even further.

Footwork and Handling: 18-inch wheels a first

For the first time, the BRZ’s wheels get a little bigger via the lightweight STI 18-inch rollers wrapped in 215/40 R 18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Stopping power includes Brembo rotors, 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers. While standard on this special edition tS, this Brembo brake setup is an available option on the BRZ Limited model.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS wheel

Styling

Exterior: more aggressive

Strapped with a manually adjustable STI rear carbon fiber spoiler, the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS gets a little more aggressive styling cues as well from last year. The addition of STI front, rear and side underspoilers helps control airflow for better traction and stability.

And separating this limited edition tS from the BRZ pack is an exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover; the rear hatch displays the official BRZ tS badge also so there’s no mistake this is one of 500 units.

Also read: Limited Edition Hikari Edition Subaru BRZ and WRX STI Unveiled

As for colours, the 2018 BRZ tS will be available in three choices: WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.

Interior

Inside, the BRZ tS cabin finds red accents throughout including the steering wheel, door and dash panels, knee pads and the shifter and emergency brake boots. The front seats feature red leather bolsters, and the seatbacks are embroidered with the tS logo; and the visor over the gauge cluster and interior door trim are unique to the tS, and the center console has been updated to a cast-black finish.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS seats

2018 Subaru BRZ tS Pricing and Availability

Limited to only 500 units, the 2018 BRZ tS will arrive at dealerships early next year in 2018. Pricing hasn’t been officially announced, but stay tuned. 

Learn more about the Subaru BRZ

2018 BRZ tS Gallery:

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 subaru impreza sedan

Subaru, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Impreza Pricing Announced for 5-Door and Sedan Models

Subaru announced official pricing for their new 5-door and sedan 2018 Impreza, starting at $18,495 US MSRP, and arriving at… Read More »
2018 Subaru Outback

Subaru, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Outback Gets Major Upgrades: Pricing Announced at $29,295 CAD Starting

Arriving at dealerships across Canada this summer, the 2018 Subaru Outback finds a major refresh following its all-new release three… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

Pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek is virtually unchanged — $100 extra over the outgoing model. That’s not bad seeing as… Read More »
2018 subaru forester canada pricing

Subaru Forester, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Forester Canada Pricing and New Features

New 2018 Forester finds more safety and updated features, starting at $25,995 CAD Hitting dealerships this month in June, the… Read More »
Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special

Subaru, Subaru News

Big Goals: Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special at Nürburgring [Video]

The new Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special looks to set a new Nürburgring lap record for a four-door… Read More »
2018 Subaru Forester

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Forester, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Forester Release Date and Pricing: Starts at $22,795US

Arriving this Summer, the 2018 Forester will start at $22,795US for the 2.5i model Editor's Note: All Photos here of… Read More »
2018 wrx

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru News

2018 WRX Pricing and Release Date: Starts at $26,995 US

It’s tough to believe Subaru’s venerable WRX can improve, especially in terms of performance. But it has. First debuted at… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design

For 2018, the all-new Crosstrek fuses sleeker styling cues with all the sporty ruggedness New Design From a distance, the… Read More »

join our newsletter