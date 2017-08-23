Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Release Date Announced

Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Best Handling Model to Date: Goes on Sale Early 2018

Tuned by STI and packed with 205-hp, the limited edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS gives this roadster its most agile handling capability ever, despite a significant performance, design and equipment upgrade just last year, the Japanese automaker felt like this sports car needed a little more love.

With only 500 units available when the BRZ tS goes on sale early next year, this 2018 limited run version finds new convenience upgrades, and STI tuned chassis working alongside a light weight and super low centre of gravity for better handling, and an optional Performance Package to step things up even further.

Footwork and Handling: 18-inch wheels a first

For the first time, the BRZ’s wheels get a little bigger via the lightweight STI 18-inch rollers wrapped in 215/40 R 18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Stopping power includes Brembo rotors, 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers. While standard on this special edition tS, this Brembo brake setup is an available option on the BRZ Limited model.

Styling

Exterior: more aggressive

Strapped with a manually adjustable STI rear carbon fiber spoiler, the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS gets a little more aggressive styling cues as well from last year. The addition of STI front, rear and side underspoilers helps control airflow for better traction and stability.

And separating this limited edition tS from the BRZ pack is an exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover; the rear hatch displays the official BRZ tS badge also so there’s no mistake this is one of 500 units.

As for colours, the 2018 BRZ tS will be available in three choices: WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.

Interior

Inside, the BRZ tS cabin finds red accents throughout including the steering wheel, door and dash panels, knee pads and the shifter and emergency brake boots. The front seats feature red leather bolsters, and the seatbacks are embroidered with the tS logo; and the visor over the gauge cluster and interior door trim are unique to the tS, and the center console has been updated to a cast-black finish.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS Pricing and Availability

Limited to only 500 units, the 2018 BRZ tS will arrive at dealerships early next year in 2018. Pricing hasn’t been officially announced, but stay tuned.

