 Detroit's Crossover Concepts: Lexus LF-1 Limitless & Nissan XMotion

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept detroit auto show 2018
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Lexus News / Detroit’s Crossover Concepts: Lexus LF-1 Limitless & Nissan XMotion

Lexus, Nissan concepts hint at future crossovers

Detroit’s Crossover Concepts: Lexus LF-1 Limitless & Nissan XMotion

by Lexus, Lexus News, Nissan, Nissan News

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Detroit, MI – Concept cars are an auto show favorite and the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit is no exception. Two concepts of note come from Lexus and Nissan; both hint at the shape of future crossover models to come.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless is a stylish, full-size coupe crossover that previews a likely range-topping model. A product of the company’s California design studio, its rear-set cabin and long hood give it interesting proportions and take Lexus into a different area from its regular sedan and SUV offerings.

No powertrain has been specified but the company says it could be made available with anything from a battery-electric setup to a plug-in hybrid, fuel cell or conventional combustion engine.

Until a production version is confirmed, Lexus buyers seeking full-size luxury will have to make do with the new LS sedan, which goes on sale in February priced at US$75,000 for the turbo model and US$79,510 for the Hybrid.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless front viewLexus LF-1 Limitless detroit reveal

Nissan XMotion Concept

Nissan, meanwhile, is using the XMotion (pronounced ‘Cross Motion’) to preview the company’s future design language – inside and out – describing the car as “a blueprint for our forthcoming compact SUV lineup”. The emphasis here is squarely on the conceptual design, inside and out; no powertrain details or technical specifications have been released.

In XMotion, North American utility has been combined with traditional Japanese aesthetics and craftsmanship. The car sits six passengers in three rows, surrounded by no fewer than seven screens that monitor infotainment and autonomy functions.

The company is already riding the wave of compact crossover popularity. More than 75,000 Rogues have been sold in the US with Nissan’s ProPilot driver-assistance technology and this summer, the smaller Kicks will fill the hole left by the discontinued Juke.

Nissan Xmotion concept

Nissan Xmotion Concept detroil unveil
photo: Kelly Blue Book

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 Lexus LC 500 coupe front grill

Lexus

2018 Lexus LC 500 & LC 500h: Japan's New Spacey 2+2 Performance Coupes for Under US$100k

With a solid 354-horsepower, this Japanese 2-door rocket will propel 0-60 in 4.7 seconds When the futuristic-looking LC 500 coupe… Read More »
2018 nissan kicks orange side view

Nissan Kicks, Nissan News

All-New 2018 Nissan Kicks Crossover Comes to North America: Features, Release Date & Price, and Photos

Nissan's all-new crossover currently selling in foreign markets finally makes it to North America for 2018 Los Angeles, California - Sure,… Read More »
2018 nissan gt-r pure grey front

Nissan, Nissan News

2018 Nissan GT-R Price Released: 4 Godzillas Starting at US$100K

The iconic Nissan GT-R got some welcomed upgrades last year including a design refresh, an enhanced cabin, and a 20-hp… Read More »
2017 Lexus RC F Review front

Lexus, Lexus Reviews

2017 Lexus RC F Review: A Japanese Modern Muscle Car

No turbos, no electricity, no f--ks given. Just a V8-powered, RWD Japanese coupe. We get behind the wheel of the… Read More »
revised 2018 lexus ct hybrid hatchback

Lexus, Lexus News

Lexus CT Hatchback Gets Sportier Updates for 2018

Refreshed and revised for 2018, the Lexus CT hybrid hatch gets new styling with more features For 2018, Lexus has… Read More »
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Review sideview

Nissan, Nissan Reviews

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

Europe’s favorite subcompact crossover adapts to life Stateside like a duck to water -- we put the top-of-the-line 2017 Nissan Rogue… Read More »
gaming controller operated Nissan GT-R

Culture, Nissan

World’s first gaming controller operated Nissan GT-R. That's Right.

Nissan marks 20-years with the Gran Turismo Sport franchise with a life-size GT-R driven entirely by a DualShock4 controller. The… Read More »
2017 Nissan Qashqai Review

Nissan, Nissan Reviews

First Drive: 2017 Nissan Qashqai Review - Proven in Europe, Ready for North America?

Proven in Europe, Nissan's sub-compact 2017 Qashqai CUV (or Rogue Sport in the US) Crosses The Pond Montreal, QC -… Read More »

join our newsletter