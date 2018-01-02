 The Military Duffle Bag by WP Standard: Road Worthy with Vintage Style

The Military Duffle Bag by WP Standard: Road Worthy with Vintage Style

by Style

The team at WP Standard believes you need three vital things to get going: a good pair of jeans, a proper shirt, and a trusty bag. We can’t argue with that.

While they have all three well covered, it’s their line of vintage, durable bags that should be on your radar if you’re in search of a trusty travel bag — from totes and messenger bags to backpacks and duffles, like this simple and smart Military Duffle.

Features

Top-loading with an adjustable strap that fastens at the top with a heavy-duty brass clasp, this large bag is designed for storage and hauling a fair bit of stuff, measuring 20”x10” when closed. There’s a luggage tag and the large exterior pocket is handy for easy access to passport and docs for travellers.

Inspired by the old top-loading canvas military bags from the 1970s, this version is recreated and sized down to make it more appropriate for a few days away on the road, rather than military deployment. Durable and finished in a vegetable tanned leather, WP Standard made this one to last a long time — and it’ll only look better with age.

Priced at US$339, grab one here.

Leather Military Duffle Bag by WP Standard

