Every Friday

Weekend Essentials #30: Latest Gear to Hit the Road or Just Chill Out

The latest in gear, from the new CrossHelmet X1 on kickstarter or camera holster to keep your shooter by your side, to relax-time with a motorcycle book or sweet new portable smoker.

Protect Your Head: CrossHelmet X1

Who would have thought that the fundamental safety gear of motorcycle riders can still be enhanced? The Cross X1 is definitely the helmet of the future, today. It utilizes state-of-the-art, cutting edge technology that features the best in sound management, excellent 360-degree visual clarity, and exceptional Bluetooth connectivity. It features safety lights, an integrated rearview camera, and a sophisticated heads-up display unit complete with touch-sensitive controls enabling you seamless access and management of your favorite music and communication tools. Its weather data and GPS navigation systems are all embedded into its sleek and aerodynamic form. It’s the smartest helmet you’ll ever put over your head.

Get Outside: Ziv’s Portable Smoker

It’s known that smoking food dates back to the times of primitive cavemen. Technology has become slightly more advanced since the times of caveman but Ziv’s Portable Smoker produces the same flavor and preservation, for your enjoyment. This is the first foldable portable smoker, coming in a briefcase so it’s super easy to carry and transport. This smoker works with any heat source such as a gas stove, open fire or even a grill. Your smoker can be set up and ready to use in as little as 3 minutes, if, unlike cavemen, you can follow very simple instructions. Using the smoker causes no risk to yourself or anyone surrounding if used properly, just smoky, tasty food.

SpiderLight Holster

By Your Side: SpiderLight Holster

Carrying a camera around can easily get very tiring. If only there was any easy, super accessible, way of transporting your camera… well now there is. The SpiderLight Holster is the ideal companion for anyone that wants a stress-free draw-from-the-hip camera carrying solution. This product was designed for small DSLR’s and Mirrorless cameras. Being lightweight, durable and enormously versatile, the SpiderLight is the best in its game.

Time to Read: Custom Bike Life

This unique book is perfect for lovers of motorcycles and the big open road. Bike Life portrays the lives of those who live on the road and it also covers every angle of their fascination with motorcycles. Jam packed with exciting stories, unique photos, and awesome diagrams and visuals that show every nook and cranny of your favorite motorcycles. You’ve heard of a man and his dog, well this book is totally about a man and his bike. Here’s another cool book, Icon: the official book for Land Rover Defender Fans.

 

