Weekend Essentials #30: Latest Gear to Hit the Road or Just Chill Out

The latest in gear, from the new CrossHelmet X1 on kickstarter or camera holster to keep your shooter by your side, to relax-time with a motorcycle book or sweet new portable smoker.

Who would have thought that the fundamental safety gear of motorcycle riders can still be enhanced? The Cross X1 is definitely the helmet of the future, today. It utilizes state-of-the-art, cutting edge technology that features the best in sound management, excellent 360-degree visual clarity, and exceptional Bluetooth connectivity. It features safety lights, an integrated rearview camera, and a sophisticated heads-up display unit complete with touch-sensitive controls enabling you seamless access and management of your favorite music and communication tools. Its weather data and GPS navigation systems are all embedded into its sleek and aerodynamic form. It’s the smartest helmet you’ll ever put over your head.

It’s known that smoking food dates back to the times of primitive cavemen. Technology has become slightly more advanced since the times of caveman but Ziv’s Portable Smoker produces the same flavor and preservation, for your enjoyment. This is the first foldable portable smoker, coming in a briefcase so it’s super easy to carry and transport. This smoker works with any heat source such as a gas stove, open fire or even a grill. Your smoker can be set up and ready to use in as little as 3 minutes, if, unlike cavemen, you can follow very simple instructions. Using the smoker causes no risk to yourself or anyone surrounding if used properly, just smoky, tasty food.