Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup by Project Kahn

It’s not easy to update a classic while trying to retaining as much of its original essence as possible, but Project Kahn nailed it with their Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup Truck. The 2015 truck undergoes a 2-inch suspension lift, a fitting with a new bumper and façade complete with an aluminum sump guard, several LED indicator and side lights, front sports GTB seats made of quilted and perforated leather in dark red, plus a Chromax paint job in Volcanic Rock Satin, amongst various other details that work to make the car more luxurious and more off-road capable. It’s probably not the best choice for a commute in the city but reliably gets you where you really want to go on the weekend. [via]

Learn more, full specs – Project Kahn – around $88,000 US