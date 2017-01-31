 Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup by Project Kahn

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Project Kahn 1
TractionLife Home Page / Adventure / Adventure Vehicles / Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup by Project Kahn

Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup by Project Kahn

by Adventure VehiclesPhotos by Project Kahn

Project Kahn recreates another Land Rover — this time, the Defender 110 pickup truck

Also check out: Adventure Vehicles

It’s not easy to update a classic while trying to retaining as much of its original essence as possible, but Project Kahn nailed it with their Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup Truck. The 2015 truck undergoes a 2-inch suspension lift, a fitting with a new bumper and façade complete with an aluminum sump guard, several LED indicator and side lights, front sports GTB seats made of quilted and perforated leather in dark red, plus a Chromax paint job in Volcanic Rock Satin, amongst various other details that work to make the car more luxurious and more off-road capable. It’s probably not the best choice for a commute in the city but reliably gets you where you really want to go on the weekend. [via]

Learn more, full specs – Project Kahn – around $88,000 US

Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Project Kahn front Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Project Kahn front Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Project Kahn front

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

Porsche-918-Spyder-off-road-concept

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

A 608-Horsepower Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept

Winter fun in an imaginary Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept The good news? We can gawk at this Porsche 918 Spyder… Read More »
Hellwig Nissan Titan XD

Adventure Vehicles

The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

The zombie apocalypse theory isn’t real. You know what is real? Week-long camping expeditions into unknown terrain, and the Hellwig… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »

Adventure Vehicles

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels The Land Cruiser has been trekking… Read More »
Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI

Adventure Vehicles

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

181-hp Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI built on G-Class Platform Partnering with their Australian team, Mercedes-Benz is offering a modified version of their… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us