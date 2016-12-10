Ultimate Stereo: $24,000 Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System

So maybe you could buy a car for the same price. But definitely not the car that the Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System is designed to evoke. The 117-pound speaker features a multitude of supercar-like characteristics including a polymerized carbon fiber monocoque, a variable valve opening exhaust system that controls subwoofer pressure, passive shock absorbers to dampen vibrations, and adjustable ceramic supports.

At its core lies a 15-inch down firing subwoofer that’s accompanied by two 6.5-inch full range drivers, two 8-inch woofers, and two 1-inch Mylar tweeters to cover the full range of frequencies (and likely a large range of volumes, too). Twin amplifiers, one of 600W and one of 200W just dedicated to the sub, drive the speakers, and two 24-bit DSPs handle filtering. Connectivity includes a traditional auxiliary jack, RCA, and Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX, so you’ve got options. Comes in black, red, orange, or yellow. [Via]

Learn more – Lamborgini Store – $24,000 US