 Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat: Only $2,199,000 US

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat topview
TractionLife Home Page / Lamborghini / Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat: Only $2,199,000 US

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat: Only $2,199,000 US

by Lamborghini, Recreation Vehicles

A matching speedboat for your Aventador Super Veloce

Lamborghini’s Aventador Super Veloce is an incredible 52-ft, custom-built speedboat that runs on a 1350 bhp engine and can reach up to an impressive 180 mph. Designed as a companion piece to the carmaker’s Aventador supercar, the boat is decked out in the same lime green (or ‘”Verde Singh”) paint job.

But the comparisons don’t stop there. The speedboat includes a cockpit that fits six people, outfitted with custom buttons and dials inspired by the car’s interiors, including a “Race” and “Pleasure” key that alternates between the boat’s top speed and a more relaxed pace.

The speedboat’s fiber hull and deck is also designed to look similar to the original car and includes bespoke LED lighting and carbon fiber accents. To top it off, the “Super Veloce” interior features a prestige stereo system.

Luxury vehicle dealer James Edition has offered both Aventadors for sale together in a “Lamborghini Lovers” package that costs a crazy $2,199,000. Both were originally built as custom for their super-rich owner, but are now ready to be owned by an equally rich owner. [via]

Learn more at James Edition – $2,199,000 US

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat sideview

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

Tinger Track ATV

Off-Road Vehicles, Recreation Vehicles

The Tinger Track ATV: A Supreme Off-Roader

Also check out: Adventure Vehicles Nothing wrong with traditional ATVs and their wheels, but should they not get you where you want to… Read More »
Zebra Boat

Adventure Vehicles, Recreation Vehicles

The Zebra Boat by Designer Dimitri Bez

It's seafaring time. The Zebra Boat from designer Dimitri Bez motors through the water with the elegance of a Chris-Craft,… Read More »
Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart The fastest Go-Kart on the planet

Adventure Vehicles, Recreation Vehicles

Car Killer: World's Fastest Go-Kart Snaps Your Head Back 0-60 in 1.5-seconds

Hit the track in the Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate: an all-electric, pavement-destroying kart propelling 0-60 in 1.5-seconds Toronto-based Daymak… Read More »
velocifero mad

Adventure Vehicles, Recreation Vehicles

Velocifero Mad: A Versatile Commuter with Fat Wheels

You could roll up to your office on a bicycle like all the other keeners. Or you can show up… Read More »
Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank

Recreation Vehicles

Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank

What you do while you’re in the cockpit is your prerogative, but a Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank in your driveway will, at… Read More »
2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Lamborghini, Lamborghini News, Motor Life

The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King

The King of the 'Ring 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Makes Rare Appearance in Vancouver The Nürburgring is a pretty special place. This… Read More »
Can-Am-Apache-360-Track-System

Recreation Vehicles

The Can-Am Apache 360 Track System

An ATV’s big high-profile wheels make quick work of trails full of rocks, dirt, sand, even a bit of water.… Read More »
2017 50’ Marauder AMG

Mercedes-Benz, Recreation Vehicles

AMG to the Seas: The 3100-hp 2017 50’ Marauder GT R Unveiled in Miami

How do two performance powerhouses celebrate 10 years of partnership? Produce a crazy, special edition boat. Of course. The new… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us