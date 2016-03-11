 Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept pays homage to Kaiser M715

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Jeep-Crew-Chief-715-Concept-
TractionLife Home Page / Adventure / Adventure Vehicles / Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept pays homage to Kaiser M715

Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept pays homage to Kaiser M715

by Adventure Vehicles, Special Edition

Fusing classic utility and style with the modern core of a Wrangler Unlimited, the Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept heads to annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, next week.

Jeep’s new Crew Chief 715 Concept is part modern Wrangler, part Kaiser Jeep M715 – a civilian-issue pickup based on the original Jeep Gladiator offered back in the 1960s and for only a couple of years. The U.S. Government purchased these trucks to replace the M37. Between 1967 and 1969 over 33,000 trucks were produced at the Toledo, Ohio plant.

ALSO SEE: Jeep Concepts heading to Easter Jeep Safari in Moab 2014

Fast forward to 2016, Jeep pays homage to this iconic military vehicle with this badass concept, clad in a tactical green guise, a five foot cargo bed, steel front and rear bumpers, and 20-inch headlock wheels wrapped in 40-inch rubber. The military theme is completed with leather bucket seats, aircraft-style control switches, and a giant compass mounted in the dash.

For those who feel the Wrangler impedes their masculinity, the Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept is the perfect remedy.

Jeep-Crew-Chief-715-Concept-cabin Jeep-Crew-Chief-715-Concept-

Comments

  1. This is a awesome looking vehicle , I own a 1967 kaiser m715 that is all original , I would love to see more imfo on the crew chief ,thanks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

Adventure Vehicles

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels The Land Cruiser has been trekking… Read More »
Ferrari J50 front

Special Edition

Return of the Targa Body: Ferrari J50 World Premiere In Tokyo

The Land of the Rising Sun knows how to celebrate. To mark the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the… Read More »
2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition

Special Edition

2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

As the outgoing Scion FRS sibling transitions into the Toyota guise, Subaru’s popular BRZ nameplate is still going strong; today,… Read More »
Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI

Adventure Vehicles

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

181-hp Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI built on G-Class Platform Partnering with their Australian team, Mercedes-Benz is offering a modified version of their… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »
MINI John Cooper Works Rally

Adventure Vehicles

New MINI John Cooper Works Rally Sets Sights on 2017 Dakar Rally

The MINI John Cooper Works Rally enters the world of cross-country rally X-raid and MINI team up with plans to… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us