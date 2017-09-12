Jaguar’s Take on Vehicles of 2040 with the Future-Type Concept

What will 2040 look like? Perhaps something like the Future-Type Concept

From self-parking cars to drones that fly you around, the future is looking pretty bright for those of you interested or invested in autonomous vehicles. We’ve seen quite a few concept cars from notable marquees that push the limits of believability, but the new Jaguar Future-Type Concept might just win the race in terms of planning for an automated future. Jaguar’s “Vision for 2040 and beyond” revolves around the concept of an on-demand autonomous vehicle that’s controlled by a “connected, intelligent, steering wheel you can talk to.”

Known as “Sayer,” this smart steeling wheel will control functions ranging from summoning you a Future-Type on demand to allowing you to actually drive the car if you take it out of autonomous mode. When the vehicle is in fully autonomous mode, the tandem 2+1 “social seating” makes the entire experience comfortable while feeling like you’re being digitally chauffeured. As you might except, the Jaguar Future-Type Concept has no prototype or production plans any time in the near future. [via]