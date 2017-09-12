 Jaguar's Take on Vehicles of 2040 with the Future-Type Concept

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Jaguar News / Jaguar’s Take on Vehicles of 2040 with the Future-Type Concept

Jaguar’s Take on Vehicles of 2040 with the Future-Type Concept

by Jaguar, Jaguar News

What will 2040 look like? Perhaps something like the Future-Type Concept

From self-parking cars to drones that fly you around, the future is looking pretty bright for those of you interested or invested in autonomous vehicles. We’ve seen quite a few concept cars from notable marquees that push the limits of believability, but the new Jaguar Future-Type Concept might just win the race in terms of planning for an automated future. Jaguar’s “Vision for 2040 and beyond” revolves around the concept of an on-demand autonomous vehicle that’s controlled by a “connected, intelligent, steering wheel you can talk to.”

Known as “Sayer,” this smart steeling wheel will control functions ranging from summoning you a Future-Type on demand to allowing you to actually drive the car if you take it out of autonomous mode. When the vehicle is in fully autonomous mode, the tandem 2+1 “social seating” makes the entire experience comfortable while feeling like you’re being digitally chauffeured. As you might except, the Jaguar Future-Type Concept has no prototype or production plans any time in the near future. [via]

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2017 Jaguar XE R-Sport Reviews

Jaguar, Jaguar Reviews

2017 Jaguar XE R-Sport Reviews: 2.0d R-Sport and 3.5t R-Sport

Up against the likes of the 3-Series, Cadillac ATS and C-Class, the XE is Jaguar’s entry level offering but sure… Read More »
2018 jaguar e-pace jump

Jaguar, Jaguar News

All-New 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Does Barrel Roll: Sets World Record

Clearing over 15-metres and twisting 270-degrees, movie stunt driver Terry Grant throws a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE through the air. And… Read More »
Milos Raonic jaguar

Jaguar, Jaguar News

World's 7th Seed Tennis Champ Milos Raonic and Jaguar Partner Up

Jaguar partners with pro tennis champ Milos Raonic to help promote their brand and commitment to tennis. And yes, Raonic… Read More »
2018 jaguar e-pace suv

Jaguar, Jaguar News

All-New 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Joins the PACE Lineup at $38,600 US

The new 2018 E-PACE makes its world debut July 13, 2017 and goes on sale early 2018. There's no end… Read More »
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Jaguar, Jaguar News

All-new 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Almost Here: Priced at $70,450US

Sharing an engine with the F-Type, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will do 0-60 in 5.3-seconds backed by 380-hp. In… Read More »
jaguar e-type reborn program

Culture, Jaguar, Jaguar News

Rebirth: Jaguar Classics Launches E-Type Reborn Program

Straight from its purpose-built facility in Coventry, Jaguar will initially offer 10 restored Series 1 E-Types When Jaguar Land Rover… Read More »
2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport review -12

Car Reviews, Jaguar, Jaguar Reviews

2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport Review: The Latecomer Performance SUV

The F-Pace may have jumped on the SUV bandwagon a bit late but has become the storied brand's top seller. We… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Ford, Ford News, Jaguar, Jeep, Jeep News, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Nissan, Off-Road Vehicles, Subaru

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »

join our newsletter