Rebirth: Jaguar Classics Launches E-Type Reborn Program

Straight from its purpose-built facility in Coventry, Jaguar will initially offer 10 restored Series 1 E-Types

When Jaguar Land Rover announced its Reborn program, the prospect of having factory-fresh classic Range Rovers and Defenders back on the road made mouths water. So it was only a matter of time before the most iconic Jaguar of all time got the highly specialized restoration treatment.

Jaguar just announced it will officially present the first Reborn E-Type at the Techno-Classica Essen show in April. As with the Reborn Range Rover, only 10 E-Types will be sourced and expertly restored to the exact specifications from when they first left the factory.

The first E-Type to undergo the factory restoration is an insanely beautiful Opalescent Gunmetal Gray Series 1 4.2 Fixed Head Coupe. When Jaguar found this donor car, it only had 78,000 miles on the clock — but more importantly, it still retained the number-matching bodyshell, engine and gearbox, all of which have now been restored using period-correct techniques, including the classic spot-welding process.

Also check out: Our Jaguar Reviews

Reborn Jaguar E-Types start at $355,680 US. You get a Series 1 E-Type, essentially fresh from the factory floor, with a 265 horsepower inline-six and a top speed of 150 mph. And if you want, Jaguar will install better cooling, a full synchromesh transmission and the better brakes from the Series 2 E-type. That said, according to Hemmings, a Concours-level Series-1 E-Type is only worth $162,000; Jaguar’s adding quite the premium. [via]

Learn more – Jaguar E-Type Reborn Program