 Road Gear: Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Style / Road Gear: Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

Road Gear: Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

by StylePhotos by Jago

Jago’s updated Xeno jacket adds larger pockets, concealed poppers, thicker elasticated storm cuffs and taped seam

If green apparel appeals to you, then you need to try the Jago Mark II NATO Green Xeno. This unassuming green jacket is purposely made from the leftover stock of the NATO and RAF, giving you a feel of the uniform of European fighter pilots. The Xeno is fully weatherproof and highly durable because of its Ventile canvas exterior.

Also check out: 3 New Jackets Right Now To Hit The Road With Style

Its interior is 100% cotton giving you superb comfort. It is this wonderful combination of weatherproofing and warm breathable comfort that makes the Xeno an exceptional wonderful apparel to wear regardless of whether you’re high up in the mountains or deep in the steel jungle of the city. (via)

Main features of the Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket include:

  • NATO Green (leftover stock fabric from the RAF and NATO)
  • Handmade in England
  • Sizes S-XL
  • 100% cotton, weatherproof, heavyweight durable Ventile canvas – designed for WWII fighter pilots and worn by Sir Edmund Hillary on the summit of Everest
  • Windproof, Breathable, Warm, Water-resistant*
  • Taped Seams
  • Articulated sleeves
  • Contemporary ‘fitted’ styling
  • Movement and figure enhancing underarm paneling
  • Elasticated Storm cuff
  • Reinforced forearms
  • Extra-durabe thread and zips
  • Soft cotton lining
  • Large inside pocket

Approx. US$585 – Learn more at Jago

Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves

Style

Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves: Throwback to a Simpler Era

Paying homage to the 1950s and 1960s, the Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves are a classic statement of a simpler time… Read More »
6 best motor inspired watches 2017

Featured, Gear, Style

6 Best Motoring Inspired Watches We Would Buy Right Now

At some point, you'll need a proper (grownup) timepiece wrapped around your wrist. To narrow down your search with something… Read More »
Carbon Renegade Carbon Fiber Watch

Gear, Style

The Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Inspired by the tech-driven world of racing, the Carbon Renegade combines high levels of tech compound materials with the right… Read More »
Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2

Porsche, Style

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

Another Porsche Design X Huawei smartwatch collaboration with the Huawei Watch 2 Huawei and the Porsche Design studio already have a… Read More »
Singer Track1 Chronograph

Style

The $41,000 Singer Track1 Chronograph

Porsches to Watches -- Singer Vehicle Design releases the Track1 Chronograph The Singer Track1 Chronograph is the first foray into the world… Read More »
Vans Moto Leather Classics hi top sk8

Style

Vans Moto Leather Classics: From Jackets to Kicks

Inspired by elements taken from moto jackets, Vans drops the new Moto Leather Classics as part of their Vans Classics… Read More »
ortlieb-duffle-rg

Style

The Waterproof Ortlieb Duffle RG: From Bag to Backpack

A new duffle for weekend getaways and expedition-level use Sturdy, rugged and easy to transport, the Ortlieb Duffle is an ideal bag… Read More »
Whipping Post Explorer Jacket

Style

The Whipping Post Explorer Jacket: For Any Weather

Few jackets can claim the same DNA and craftsmanship as the standout leather goods made by Whipping Post. In fact,… Read More »

join our newsletter