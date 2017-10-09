Road Gear: Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket by Jago

Jago’s updated Xeno jacket adds larger pockets, concealed poppers, thicker elasticated storm cuffs and taped seam

If green apparel appeals to you, then you need to try the Jago Mark II NATO Green Xeno. This unassuming green jacket is purposely made from the leftover stock of the NATO and RAF, giving you a feel of the uniform of European fighter pilots. The Xeno is fully weatherproof and highly durable because of its Ventile canvas exterior.

Its interior is 100% cotton giving you superb comfort. It is this wonderful combination of weatherproofing and warm breathable comfort that makes the Xeno an exceptional wonderful apparel to wear regardless of whether you’re high up in the mountains or deep in the steel jungle of the city. (via)

Main features of the Mark II NATO Green Xeno Jacket include:

NATO Green (leftover stock fabric from the RAF and NATO)

Handmade in England

Sizes S-XL

100% cotton, weatherproof, heavyweight durable Ventile canvas – designed for WWII fighter pilots and worn by Sir Edmund Hillary on the summit of Everest

Windproof, Breathable, Warm, Water-resistant*

Taped Seams

Articulated sleeves

Contemporary ‘fitted’ styling

Movement and figure enhancing underarm paneling

Elasticated Storm cuff

Reinforced forearms

Extra-durabe thread and zips

Soft cotton lining

Large inside pocket

Approx. US$585 – Learn more at Jago