 Infiniti Reveals the Inspiration Concept with a Look Into the Future

INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept
by Infiniti, Infiniti NewsPhotos by Infiniti

With a roofline reminiscent of an Audi A7 paired to long, sleek lines running back to forth, the Infiniti Inspiration Concept is a hint at the Japanese luxury automaker’s future design direction. But that’s all we really have to work with as Infiniti revealed some teaser shots of the concept ahead of its official debut a the upcoming 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

As Montreal-born Karim Habib — Executive Design Director for Infiniti — puts it, “We aim to take traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution. The Q Inspiration offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance and muscular in stance, with an unusually long and balanced cabin.”

From this rear profile shot, the Inspiration Concept definitely maintains the muscular look with a fastback vibe — something that’s taking hold of the new Infiniti products, from their sedans to utility vehicles like the all-new QX80 and new QX50 crossover with the world’s first VC-Turbo powerplant.

Infiniti isn’t a big player in the luxury segment when you factor in the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. But the automaker is making strong efforts in 2018 and beyond to step up their game with completely new, redesigned vehicles. The Inspiration Concept with its clear and concise lines is out to make strong statement for Infiniti.

