Infiniti QX50 Concept: Glimpse into the QX50’s Future

It’s only right Infiniti would unveil a mid-size SUV concept in the world’s fastest growing market. The Infiniti QX50 makes its Asia debut at the Auto Shanghai 2017 this week — the Japanese automaker’s luxury mid-size QX50 sport utility which sits second in a range of five. However, this version is simply a concept; the brand’s vision for a next-generation premium crossover.

The organic forms of the driver-centric, passenger-minded cabin were designed in harmony with the exterior shape. Blending progressive design with modern craftsmanship, the QX50 Concept’s interior reflects Infiniti’s desire to challenge conventional approaches to premium interior design.

VC-Turbo engine

Aside form design and tech, the QX50 Concept brings light to a potential application for Infiniti’s advanced Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, offering drivers a powertrain that adapts to offer both power and efficiency.

We’ll have more info and details once the new 2018 QX50 is officially unveiled.

Learn more – Infiniti QX50

Also see – Infiniti Reviews

Infiniti QX50 Concept Gallery: