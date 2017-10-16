 In Pictures: New 2018 BMW X3 M40i First-Ever M Performance Variant

In Pictures: New 2018 BMW X3 gets the M-Treatement with 355-hp

by BMW News, BMW X SeriesPhotos by BMW

BMW’s next-generation X3 comes in the M Performance trim for the first time with the X3 M40i

Portugal, Spain – Since 2003, BMW’s compact X3 crossover has been going strong, selling over 1.5-million units worldwide, serving as a smaller alternative to the larger BMW X5 . And for 2018, the popular luxury CUV based on the 3 Series platform is all-new — unveiled recently at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and this past week in Portugal for the official international media launch, BMW released more photos of the X3 which goes on sale next month in November.

M Performance X3 for the first time with M40i model

Up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5, the next-generation X3 is slightly bigger than the outgoing model with updated interior styling and features. But the big news is the new and anticipated X3 M40i — the first-ever M Performance variant in the lineup. Powered by a 3.0L inline-six, the 2018 X3 M40i can put down an impressive 355-hp and 369 lb.ft or torque to handle the roads ahead.

And if you’re looking to hit the back trails, the X3 features 8-inches of ground clearance will handle the job; while Adaptive M Sport Suspension will take care of both comfy highway drives and twisty mountain passes paired to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Auto transmission.

all-new 2018 bmw x3 m40i m performance rear badge

X3 xDrive30i

If hitting 0-60 in 4.6-seconds in the X3 M Performance isn’t a priority, there’s also the 2.0L 4-cylinder powered X3 xDrive30i that will be the volume seller we’d suspect. Making 248-hp, this twin turbo 2.0L offers 258 lb.ft of torque at 1450 rpm, and reach 0-60 in 6-seconds.

2018 X3 M40i and X3 xDrive30i Release Date and Prices

Arriving at dealerships next month (November 2017), the 2018 X3 xDrive30i will start at US$42,450; the M Performance X3 M40i  priced at US$54,300.

Learn more – all-new BMW X3

by BMW News, BMW X SeriesPhotos by BMW

