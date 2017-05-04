 Icon - The Official Land Rover Defender Book for the Hardcore Fans
Icon – the official book for Land Rover Defender Fans

by Land Rover Defender, Motor Life

Over 200 pages of everything Land Rover Defender

Production of the iconic Land Rover Defender may have seized only two years ago, but fans of the British SUV that had a good run for 67 years can keep the spirit alive with Icon – the definitive official Land Rover book celebrating the life of Series and Defender models.

Also see: 6 Land Rover Defender Models That Rock

The book touches on the life and adventures of the Defender, along with the owners who have loved and relied upon the four-wheel drive workhorse across the globe. With over 10 chapters and more than 200 pages, Icon features commentary from the likes of Richard Hammond, Bear Grylls, and prep fashion idol , Ralph Lauren. 

Learn more – Icon: Official Land Rover Defender Book

icon land rover defender book open

